Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up, the duo shares a cordial relationship with each other and so was also seen in Anurag Basu's 'Jagga Jasoos'. Though the film bombed at the box office, fans still love to see the 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' pair back on the silver screen. Well, seems like this wish of the fans might come true.

Recently, Katrina Kaif had a casual meet with her ex Ranbir Kapoor's best friend Ayan Mukerji at Dharma Productions' office. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor became close friends when Katrina was dating Ranbir Kapoor back in time. But ever since the couple broke up, Katrina was hardly spotted hanging out with Ranbir's friends.

Katrina spotted with Ayan

But to everyone's surprise, recently we spotted Katrina at Dharma Productions. Everyone knows that Ayan doesn't make any film without Ranbir Kapoor so in that sense if Katrina has approached Ayan for a film it would definitely be with Ranbir Kapoor.

Looks like there is a possibility of Katrina Kaif to be starred in a Dharma film soon and that too alongside ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for nearly 6 years and broke up in 2016. The couple fell in love on the sets of their film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani'. They also were in a live-in relationship for quite some time. Rumours of their marriage were doing the round until one-day news of their breakup broke that shocked everyone. Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt while Katrina Kaif is been linked up with 'URI: The Surgical Strike' actor Vicky Kaushal.