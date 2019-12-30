Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz is making waves and how! The film, which is a comedy of errors, has been helmed by Raj Mehta and produced under Dharma Productions. While the film has been lauded by critics and audience, we are not too sure if Katrina Kaif has appreciated it much.

A particular sequence in the film demands Akshay Kumar to collect his semen sample. Akshay calls up his wife (Kareena) and asks her to talk dirty to him. But Kareena says she is with her guest Katrina Kaif and interviewing her. Akshay says if not her then she should put Katrina on the line. While many would not find this awkward or below-the-belt, we wonder what would be Katrina Kaif's reaction to this.

A Deccan Chronicle report says that Katrina was informed about it but might not have given written consent. It also says that the rules clearly state that there should be no reference to any persons living who are public figures without their official consent. "I doubt the CBFC has received a letter from Katrina giving permission for her name to be used. It is therefore not allowed," Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted as saying to the daily.

Katrina Kaif would be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is the third film in Rohit's cop action drama after Singham and Simmba.

Katrina Kaif had also been on board Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3 but left the film before the shooting could commence. Shedding light on why she dropped out, Varun Dhawan recently said, "Shraddha was part of the previous film and was bit emotional when she got to know that she is not there in the next one. She asked me why didn't they offer me the film. Remo thought this role was not suitable for her. But after Katrina left the film because of her date issue, it was nice of her to step in and agree to do this role. I think she was destined to do this film."