Being a celebrity always keeps one under the scanner. Be it one's personal life or controversies, everything grabs the headlines. Hence, when these stars, who are idolized by millions, violate the law, it certainly makes news.

Take a look at some of the Bollywood stars, who have faced the brunt of their own wrongdoings; either faced jail time or were arrested for breaking the law.

Sanjay Dutt:

One of the ugliest case that Bollywood has ever seen is that of Sanjay Dutt. He was accused of illegal possession of arms in 1993 Mumbai serial blast. Although the case continued for a long time, it was in 2013 when Sanjay was sentenced to five years in prison in Yerwada Central Jail, Pune. The movie Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, has revealed details about why and on what circumstances was the actor arrested.

Salman Khan:

Salman has had been involved in more than one case. The actor was accused of running his car over a few people sleeping on the pavement in suburban Bandra in 2002. One person died in the mishap. The superstar was awarded with a five-year jail term but got a clean chit in the case. He, however, was held guilty by the Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. The actor did spend two nights in jail before he was bailed out.

Shiny Ahuja:

The news of the Gangster actor accused of raping his house help had shocked the country. On March 30, 2011, a sessions court judge sentenced Ahuja to seven years of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹ 3000. While he was eventually found not guilty, the damage was already done and he lost his career in the process.

Sooraj Pancholi:

Sooraj, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was charged with abetment to suicide of actress Jiah Khan. Jiah Khan's suicide note pointed out that her boyfriend Sooraj was answerable for her death and that he had even forced her to abort their unborn child. Sooraj is fighting for the case for the past several years now.

Rajpal Yadav

The actor was once under judicial custody after he was accused of misleading the court in a Rs. 5 crore recovery suit filed against him by a businessman. He was in jail for 10 days and later was released on bail.

Fardeen Khan:

In 2001, actor Fardeen Khan was arrested for trying to purchase cocaine in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor was arrested with 9gm cocaine with him. However, the actor was granted bail in five days after he confessed and submitted evidence of having consumed less than 1 mg of the drug.

John Abraham:

In 2006, the macho man of Bollywood had crashed his Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike into a bicycle thereby injuring two people. The case went on for several years but since no fatal injuries were caused to the victims, John was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after a Bandra court had sentenced him to 15 days of imprisonment for rash driving.

Monica Bedi

Monica had an affair with one of the most wanted terrorists in the world, Abu Salem. Both were arrested in Portugal and Monica served in a jail term of two years in Portugal for forging her travel documents.

Shah Rukh Khan

In 2012, the King of Bollywood was also accused of manhandling security personnel at the Wankhede Stadium and was banned from the stadium for 5 years. The incident happened after SRK's Knight Riders had won an IPL match against Mumbai Indians. As soon as the ban was lifted after 5 years, Shah Rukh bought the Wankhede Stadium.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin, one of the most talented actors of Bollywood, was summoned by the Thane crime branch regarding a call detail records case. He was accused by his wife of allegedly spying on her call detail records by appointing a private detective. Nawazuddin, however, denied all charges.