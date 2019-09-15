Sanjay Dutt along with the team of Prassthanam recently appeared on Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. The actor there revealed an interesting story of him being attempted to be kidnapped by dacoits during childhood.

The host Kapil Sharma asked Sanjay about a rumour that he was abducted by dacoits during the shooting of his father Sunil Dutt's film Mujhe Jeene Do in 1960s.

Sanjay said that the dacoits had planned and tried to kidnap him but that did not happen.

"They had tried. Rupa dacoit used to operate during those days. He met Dutt sahab, and I was a kid at that time. He made me sit on his lap, and asked Dutt Sahab how much did he spend in making of the movie. He answered Rs 15 lakh. He then asked my father 'how much would you give us if we kidnap this kid?' My father smartly laughed it off, and got me back from his lap. The day's shooting was cancelled, and next day he sent me and my mother back to Bombay. So the rumour is partially true. I wasn't kidnapped, but they had that idea," Sanjay said while narrating the incident which left all stunned.

Sanjay's life has been highly controversial and full of ups and downs, and this incident just adds to the list of interesting events in his journey so far.

Apart from Sanjay, others present at Kapil Sharma Show episode were his wife Manyata Dutt, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, Chunky Panday and Satyajeet Dubey.