Over the years, The Kapil Sharma Show has become one-stop destination for Bollywood celebrities to promote their upcoming projects. The show not only narrows the gap between celebs and their fans but also promises a huge dose of entertainment for viewers.

From athletes, sportspersons, film stars, to political figures; we have seen celebs from different walks-of-life attending the show and making candid revelations. However, there have been a few famous personalities who refused to be a part of the show including Sanjay Dutt who has now revealed the reason for staying away from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sanjay Dutt along with his wife Maanayata Dutt and the entire cast of his upcoming film Prassthanam recently shot for an episode of the show. As Sanjay walked on to the stage with Maanayata, Kapil Sharma asked him about maintaining a distance from his show for such a long time.

To this, Sanjay told Kapil that it was unfortunate that their stars did not match saying that when Kapil Sharma show started airing, he was completing his jail term, and when he was finally out, the show had lowered its curtains. And Kapil couldn't stop smiling after listening to Sanjay's witty response.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most talked about and loved shows on the idiot box these days. Though the show may continue climbing up and slipping down on the TRP chart, the love and adulation the show has received are beyond any doubt, incomparable to other shows.