It's quite unfortunate that Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Trishala Dutt have allegedly stopped communicating with each other for reasons that are yet to be known. It may seem like a conscious decision to stay away from each other but it looks like the bitterness between them has started taking a toll on Trishala.

As we all know that Trishala is quite active on Instagram and has been trying to cope with the loss of her Italian boyfriend who passed away last month. In a heartfelt note, Trishala had said a teary goodbye to her boyfriend and had been posting a few pictures of him in his memory. But her father was not with her even during her emotional turmoil.

Trishala had skipped wishing her father on his 60th birthday and now even Sanjay didn't bother to wish his daughter on her birthday on August 10.

Sharing a picture from her birthday night, Trishala was seen looking on to a plate filled with some cake slices, cherrys and ice cream, a lit candle and a 'Happy Birthday Trishala' note written on it with chocolate. "A very quiet, intimate dinner with my family last night. Thank you everyone for the wishes," She wrote on Instagram.

But soon Trishala deleted the post thereafter. And we wonder why.

Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay had been treating Trishala like an outsider and a part of his past. For Sanjay, his third wife Maanayata and their twins (Shahraan and Iqra) are family. Trishala is born from Sanjay's first wife Richa Sharma who died of brain cancer in 1996.