While we all lauded Raj Kumar Hirani's attempt at showing us some of the unknown aspects of Sanjay Dutt's life through his biopic – Sanju, we were all left a bit surprised when Trishala didn't feature in the movie. Trishala, who is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, was not mentioned even once in the movie.

Recently, Trishala Dutt spoke her heart out on the death of her Italian boyfriend. While many prayed for her boyfriend, Sanjay Dutt remained absent from the list of those who offered their condolences. Announcing her boyfriend's death, Trishala had written, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

On Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, his timeline was flooded with adorable wishes from family members, industry friends and fans. But, Trishala chose to not wish the actor. At least, not on social media. A Deccan Chronicle report says that Sanjay Dutt has taken this conscious decision to stay away from Trishala and her life. The report says, "It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don't communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes in her life. There is no connect, direct or indirect, between them."

Earlier, Mahesh Manjrekar had also hinted at Trishala's omission from the biopic Sanju. He had said, "I have seen Sanju, and it is a well-made commercial film. However, it left a lot unexplored. I would have directed it with a different approach."