Sanjay Dutt, who lives with his third wife Manyata Dutt and their two kids, has apparently been ignoring his daughter Trishala, even during her bad times.

Trishala is Sanjay's only child from his first wife Richa Dutta, who had died due to cancer. While Trishala has been leading her life on her own, Sanjay has apparently been quite oblivious to her distress.

The young lady recently faced a breakup with her boyfriend, following which she had expressed her sorrow through a heart-breaking post. However, her father reportedly paid no major attention to it and did not bother to meet her in the US.

"There is certainly a pattern of paternal neglect here. From the time she was born, Trishala has been neglected, if not entirely ignored by her father. For a child whose mother passed away soon after she was born, not having her father around must be deeply wounding. But that is the reality Trishala must face. For Sanjay Dutt, his third wife Maanayata and their twin kids are family. Trishala is a part of his past," The Asian Age quoted Sanjay's friend as saying.

The report also mentioned instances of the 59-year-old actor treating Trishala as an outsider. Apparently, he had wished his daughter from Manyata on National Girl Child Day on social media but did not mention Trishala in the post.

There was also no mention of Trishala or her mother in Sanjay's biopic titled Sanju. This blatant exclusion of Trishala in the movie apparently hurt her a lot, but she had chosen to not react. However, Sanjay does meet his first daughter at times as we have seen their pictures together on social media.