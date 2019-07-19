What would our Bollywood movies be without the tadka of some villain-giri? Over the years, Indian cinema has given us many iconic villains. Films of villains like Gabbar (Amjad Khan) and Mogambo (Amrish Puri) still give us goosebumps. The hype around these villains became so overpowering that even lead actors were inclined to do negative roles.

Though these villains gave us sleepless nights through their vicious roles, in reality, they are true gentlemen who love their families. Let's take a look at Bollywood's most dreaded villains and their gorgeous daughters.

Danny Denzongpa – Pema Denzongpa: Just like dad Danny, Pema is blessed with good looks. Talking about launching his kids into Bollywood, Danny had told IANS, "There won't be a sense of satisfaction if you don't do it on your own and if you are supported by your father or mother. There are many people who do that (make films for their kids) and they keep on making films till they succeed."

Shakti Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor: Shakti Kapoor's daughter, Shraddha, is blessed with immense talent and good looks. The actress continues to enjoy a favourable position in the industry with her commendable work in the films.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda – Shruti Kharbanda: Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter Shruti recently tied the knot with beau at Umaid Bhavan Palace. The who's who of the industry attended the event.

Ranjeet – Divyanka: Ranjeet's daughter Divyanka Bedi is a well-known fashion designer.

Sanjay Dutt - Trishala: Sanjay Dutt has played the role of a villain in a number of movies. His daughter Trishala always grabs the spotlight for setting Instagram on fire with her bold photoshoots.