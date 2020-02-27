John Abraham is undoubtedly one of the most good-looking actors of the Bollywood industry. The macho man with cut muscles enjoys a massive female fan base and hence, when his latest alluring photoshoot for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani hit the Internet, it created a stir among his fans.

In the picture, John, who was last seen in Pagalpanti, is seen posing with just a towel around his waist while flaunting his chiseled body. While fans can't get over the hotness in the image, a user called the Dhoom actor a sexy man.

John co-producing biopic of Revathi Roy

Meanwhile, John is all set to produce the biopic of social entrepreneur Revathi Roy. Mumbai-based Revathi has been the flag-bearer when it comes to empowering poor urban woman. She also has launched Asia's first all-women taxi service.

The as-yet-untitled film is based on the book 'Who is Revathi Roy' by Swati Lodha. The movie will be co-produced by John's JA Entertainment, Grewal's Red Ice Films and Anil Bohra's Vyka Entertainment.

"I'm very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life," John said in a statement. "Revathi's journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full-of-life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women," he added.

The Batla House actor will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, Attack and Hera Pheri 3.

