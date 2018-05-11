A few drivers in Western Poland had a chocolate-y accident in the middle of a highway after a liquid chocolate-filled truck overturned and all 12 tons of chocolate spilled onto the road.

The accident took place Wednesday, May 9, when the truck toppled over on highway A2 between the western towns of Wrzesnia and Slupca, and ended up in a jumbled mess on the road. All the four lanes that connect to the city of Poznan were covered in the liquid chocolate that led to an obstruction of traffic in the area.

According to local news network TVN24, it would take several hours to remove the chocolate from the road as the liquid chocolate dries very quickly under a spring sun and then it is really difficult to clean it up.

Speaking of the cleanup, Marlena Kukawka, a media officer for the police in the town of Slupca, said in a telephonic interview. "We have to remove the truck from the highway first. It will take a few hours or more."

"Once it hardens, chocolate's worse than snow," she added.

"It will take several hours," firefighter chief Bogdan Kowalski told TVN24 television.

Kukawka told TVN24 that firefighters had been using streams of hot water to melt the chocolate and wash it away.

The truck driver, 60, has been hospitalized with a broken arm.

It is not clear where the chocolate-filled truck was heading to. Also, how the truck overturned cannot be traced yet.

The video below shows the mess