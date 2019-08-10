Trust The Kapil Sharma Show to bring out the most candid and scandalous confessions from guests on his show. Something similar happened when Akshay Kumar visited the sets of Kapil's famous show.

The 51-year-old actor appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film – Mission Mangal – along with his lady gang from the film. On being asked why he doesn't party, Akshay had quite a candid reply. He revealed that he doesn't go out with his friends for partying as he fears he would have to pay the bill. Now, isn't that just hilarious?

Well, this was not the first time when we got to know how serious Akshay Kumar is about financial matters. On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh had revealed the advice he got from Akshay Kumar early on in his career. Singh had revealed that the veteran actor had asked him to do anything for money. Akshay had said, "Mujhe paisa barbaad hote huye dekhna achha nahi lagta hai. Mujhe dekho, shaadi hai, main naach raha hoon. Birthday hai, main naach raha hoon. Mundan hai, bacha ro raha hai, main naach raha hoon."

Talking about appearing in Forbes and taking the 33rd rank of highest-paid celebrities, Akshay had told HT, "Surely, it feels good. But I just go through the headline and not the detailed copy [of such articles]. On a serious note, money does matter to me but only in a limited way. And I know it's my hard-earned money. I work extremely hard for each and every penny. Money doesn't come easily to you. I have put my sweat and blood for that. So, yes, it does matter to me."

Mission Mangal, which is loosely based on ISRO's space mission Mangalyaan, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nitya Menon in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on August 15.