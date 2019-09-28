Tom Holland is officially back as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for one more Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Sony and Marvel have jointly announced the same in a statement and fans from around the world are rejoicing over it. Even Tom Holland took to Instagram to post a scene from Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning movie The Wolf of Wall Street to show his true sentiments.

Earlier this month, it was widely reported that Sony and Marvel have come to a point where they no longer work together when it comes to future Spider-Man movies. Hundreds of thousands of fans took to their respective social media handles to show their disdain towards the news. But things have finally taken a good turn for all the Marvel fans as Sony and Marvel have officially come on a positive result.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue," head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said in a statement, via Variety. "I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe."

In addition to this, Kevin Feige also teased Spider-Man's potential crossovers in the future. He added that since Spider-Man is the only superhero with the powers to cross cinematic universes, one can never know what "surprise future might hold."

After the news went viral, Tom Holland reacted to the news by posting a Wolf of Wall Street clip on social media. In the particular scene that Tom Holland shared we see the moment when Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the film) has to choose between striking a deal with the SEO and leaving his own Oakmont. After seeing all the employees and his colleagues, Jordan has a change of heart and he screams, "I'm not f***ng leaving." Well, this is what Tom Holland is also feeling right now.

Tom Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after starring in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. So far, he has portrayed the role of Peter Parker in five movies. All of his superhero movies have been loved by fans and critics alike and we can't wait to see him back in the action in the next installment of Spider-Man movie.