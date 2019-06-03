Hugh Jackman has officially decided to retire from his role of Wolverine in the X-Men movie franchise. With Sophie Turner's Dark Phoenix movie, the current era of X-Men movies is coming to an end and it looks like Marvel would like to reboot the series with the new cast and crew. There have been several names that made their way online who could replace Jackman as Logan, and now there are talks that Tom Hardy would be a nice actor to replace Jackman.

Earlier this week, Dark Phoenix's director Simon Kinberg talked about his own ideas and whom he wish to see playing Logan in future mutant movies. As per the director, he cannot imagine anybody but Hugh Jackman to play such an iconic character but as per him, "actors who are just really interesting, and that I'd love to work with, Tom Hardy comes to mind; Richard Madden I think is a great actor."

Tom Hardy has already debuted as Eddie Brock in Venom and chances are pretty slim that Marvel will take him to play Wolverine. Whereas, Richard Madden, the Game of Thrones alum, also has a great chance to debut in an MCU movie since he is not going to play the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie.

But if Tom Hardy plays the role of Wolverine then he may look like this:

It should be noted that replacing Hugh Jackman is a huge deal for anyone involved with the project. The Australians actor played the role of Logan from 2000 to 2017 and even holds the Guinness World Record for longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero. The actor, as well as the character, has a huge fandom and whoever gets the role, would be heavily judged by the fans and critics alike.

Even Simon Kinberg understands this issues as he added in his interview that there was a time when they all discussed about recasting Wolverine and they have made a decision to hold on to the project for a while as "It needs time, and presumably, as Disney begins to think about this, [I'm] sure they'll have ideas on that."

Dark Phoenix is all set to release on June 7, 2019.