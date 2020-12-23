Hollywood star Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities who tested positive for Coronavirus. Now that several countries are coming up with their own COVID-19 vaccines and politicians worldwide are getting their vaccinations publicly, Tom Hanks has come forward to follow similar steps.

Tom Hanks says he would publicly take the COVID-19 vaccine to shun fear and instil faith among people. In a recent episode of Today Show, Tom Hanks opened up about his plans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 along with his wife Rita Wilson, who also tested positive for Coronavirus.

"We'll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it gets it," said the Oscar-winning star.

Tom Hanks Coronavirus diagnosis:

In March, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed that they had tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling to Australia. They were among the first celebrities to admit they are positive. The couple returned to the States at the end of March after completely recovering from the deadly disease, but have maintained that they had a tough couple of ten days during their initial battle with the virus that has so far killed millions of people.

In addition to this, Tom Hanks asserted that everyone should wear a face mask when they go out in public places as it helps them not catch the virus and not infect anyone else.

"Locking down, we'd wear masks, and we still do, not just so that we don't catch it but that you don't give it to somebody," Hanks added.

Tom Hanks future projects:

Saving Private Ryan movie star was most recently seen in Aaron Schneider's war movie, Greyhound. The movie was supposed to release in June but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution rights were then sold to Apple TV+, which released the film digitally on July 10.

Tom Hanks will soon star in Paul Greengrass's western drama movie, News of the World. The film will see Hanks playing the role of a Civil War veteran who must return a young girl who was stolen by the natives as an infant to her remaining family. The movie will release on Netflix on December 25.