Emma Watson had earlier confessed that out of all the male co-stars she had worked with during her Harry Potter days, it was Tom Felton who made her blush. She had a secret crush on the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga.

Years later during an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Tom Felton finally opened up about his connection with the Little Women actress. "We are something if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment," Felton said while gushing about her.

A Slytherin-Gryffindor thing

While talking about the romantic side, the Harry Potter actor added, "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

The actor added that he still keeps in touch with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and talk about regular activities on how their dog wouldn't eat the food, or the kitchen sink is plugged.

Tom Felton had originally played the trio's (Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley) enemy in the seven films of Harry Potter, however, it seems in his offscreen life, he had shared a warm friendship with all the cast members.