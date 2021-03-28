Seth Rogen has recently confirmed that Emma Watson had once walked away from the sets of the 2013 film, This Is The End. During his interview with GQ, the actor addressed the incident involving the Harry Potter actress. She had walked off the sets after she refused to shoot a film where Danny McBride performs to be a cannibal, holding Channing Tatum on a leash. Seth Rogen confirmed that the event is true but he doesn't have any hard feelings for the actress anymore.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' Do you know? I think sometimes when you read something when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end," Seth Rogen said about Emma Watson.

He also accepted that she was probably right and it was funnier the way they ended up doing it. The film had been about six LA-based celebrities who get stuck in James Franco's house after an apocalypse. It had been the directorial debut of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The following year the duo told The Interview where James Franco flew all the way to North Korea to interview the world leader and unravelled a bigger secret.

Recently, there had been rumours about Emma Watson's decision to retire as an actress. However, her representatives have confirmed that while her Twitter account maybe dormant her career isn't.