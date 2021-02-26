Emma Watson was nine when she rose to fame for the portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series which included eight films. She was 15 years of age when she became an international crush for all the youngsters.

On Thursday night, among many other things, fans went berserk when Daily Mail published a confirmed report under the headline, TALK OF THE TOWN: Emma Watson 'steps back from acting to spend time with rumoured fiance Leo Robinton'. Turns out, she is not retiring from acting as the publication has mentioned. This report was based on a woman who had earlier declared herself as 'self-partnered', another term for single people.

The report had suggested that Emma Watson would be retiring from acting in order to focus on settling down with her partner, Leo Robinton. Her agent had confirmed to the outlet that she has gone dormant. "That appears to be movie-speak for she's 'given up acting.," the paper quoted.

Fans go berserk on social media

WHAT DO YOU MEAN EMMA FCKING WATSON RETIRED pic.twitter.com/g3JiXOH0V4 — norma jeane (@versaceschanel) February 24, 2021

EMMA WATSON RETIRED AND WILL STOP ACTING????? pic.twitter.com/iJw5WVWV9Q — vitória (@shad0whunterBR) February 24, 2021

me when i read that Emma Watson had retired: pic.twitter.com/wYZ2Jc79Of — nat (@witchblackwidow) February 25, 2021

emma watson has apparently retired.

i love that woman so much she holds such a special place in my heart and i am absolutely devastated but as long as she is happy and taking care of herself that’s all that matters :’) — belle (@lemqsters) February 24, 2021

Emma Watson's manager Jason Weinberg told Entertainment Weekly "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW in a statement.

Compared to her previous performances, Watson had been relatively light on her screen roles. She had gained immense fame for the portrayal of Hermione Granger. Later in films such as The Bling Ring, Perks of Being a Wallflower, she had lesser prominent roles until Beauty and The Beast in 2016, which made her reach the Forbes list of highest paid actors.

She was last seen on screen in 2019 as the character Meg March in the film adaptation of Little Women, which had been directed by Greta Gerwig. But light doesn't mean done, Emma's manager confirmed to the media.