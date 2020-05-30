Harry Potter fans are rewatching all the eight parts during the COVID-19 lockdown and now some of the fans have unearthed a secret sex scene from The Prisoner of Azkaban, almost 16 years after it was originally released.

Fans from around the world are rewatching several of their favorite TV shows and movies while they are in a lockdown due to novel coronavirus. While viewing Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, fans have now unearthed a secret sex scene that changes how everyone once imagined the Wizarding World of Hogwarts.

In the end credits of Prisoner of Azkaban starring Gary Oldman as Sirius Black aka the escaped prisoner, we see that the names of all the cast and crew members are set against a backdrop of the Marauder's Map. In Hogwarts, whoever has access to Marauder's Map, can see who is currently present in the castle.

The end credit scenes of Prisoner of Azkaban show two people in a very suggestive position. One has their legs apart against the wall; and another one stands facing them moving their feet.

Back in 2015, The Huffington Post had a word with Rus Wetherell — the main in charge of designing the sequence and why he included the footprints of two students engaging in a suggestive position.

As per Wetherell, the couple's feet are in an embrace and "not having sex as everyone says." In addition to this, the movie's director Alfonso Cuarón liked the scene because "it was just something there that was amusing for the adults in the audience and kids wouldn't really understand."

You can check out the secret Harry Potter sex scene in the below tweet:

I found the secret sex scene in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban pic.twitter.com/3Sk0CdSJ7T — McLovin' (@IAmLuke_M) April 12, 2020

What's next in Harry Potter world?

In other news, there were several reports that JK Rowling plans to turn Harry Potter saga into a TV series, starting from the very first that will end after the defeat of Tom Riddle. However, Rowling's representatives stated that there are no plans to develop the Harry Potter stories into a TV series, and "any reports are purely speculative."

Well, fans can still see the world of Hogwarts when Warner Bros. and JK Rowling will bring the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series. There are several speculations that after the end of Gerald Grindelwald, we might get to see the early days of Tom Riddle — something that was missing from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.