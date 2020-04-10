JK Rowling recently shared an emotional story about Harry Potter star Alan Rickman, who died in 2016 due to pancreatic cancer.

Earlier this week, JK Rowling, who recently revealed that she had all the symptoms of coronavirus, talked about her experience viewing the dress rehearsal for the original production of her play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London in 2016.

When the actor, who played Snape in the play, appeared onstage, Rowling said that for a moment she hoped that it would be Rickman.

"At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned around, I'd see Alan," she said in an emotional tweet.

In 2015, Rickman suffered a minor stroke, which led to the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. The celebrated star revealed the fact of his cancer to only his closest friends and family members. He died a year later in London at the age of 69.

At the time of his death, Rowling called Rickman a magnificent actor and a wonderful man. Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger in all the eight Harry Potter movies, wrote, "I feel so lucky to have worked and spent time with such a special man and actor. I'll really miss our conversations."

In all the eight Harry Potter movies, Alan Rickman played the role of Professor Severus Snape. The character was disdained by almost all the Harry Potter fans. There came a time when even Rickman had a word with Rowling about the future of his character.

It was only when he said that he does not wish to continue playing the role, Rowling revealed the true nature of his character.

As per earlier reports, Rickman has said that Rowling's top-secret advice helped him shape the character but he never revealed to a single sole what it was she told him.

Back in 2016, when a fan asked Rowling as to what information did she reveal to Rickman about Severus Snape. To this, Rowling tweeted that she told the actor what is the meaning behind the word "Always."

For the Harry Potter fans, the word "Always" means a great deal as it was the time when Snape explains to Albus Dumbledore in the final book why his Patronus takes the same shape as the one belonging to his long-lost love — Harry Potter's mother, Lily.