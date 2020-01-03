Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently talked about his experience in watching Harry Potter movies and how the movie adaptation of JK Rowling's acclaimed world influenced his approach when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige recently appeared as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy where he talked in detail about his experience while watching the Harry Potter movie saga that began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ended with Harry Potter: The Deathly Hallows Part II.

Marvel's Kevin Feige noted that he had not read any of the books written by J. K. Rowling but had watched all of the ten movies, including Fantastic Beasts movie series starring Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp. Feige added the importance of balancing the expectations of millions of fans who have read the story while building a universal story that also excites to those fans who haven't read any of the material.

"I went to see every Harry Potter movie opening weekend. I saw it and I enjoyed it and then I forgot all about it and didn't think about it again until the next Harry Potter movie came out. And those movies were so well made because I could follow it all. I could follow it, I could track it, occasionally I have to go 'Who was that?' but for the most part I could totally track it."

Kevin Feige also noted that there must be several other things that are present in the books but were not adapted for the feature film but it never got into his way of experiencing the movies.

"That's kind of what we try to navigate is if an Easter egg or a reference or something is so prevalent that it gets in the way of the story you're telling so that people who aren't aware of it go 'What is this? What's happening?', then we usually pull back on it," Feige added.

Harry Potter saga and Marvel Cinematic Universe similarities

That being said, there are several similarities between all the ten Harry Potter movies and MCU. For starters, these two have a major fan following. There are millions of fans who know everything about Harry Potter characters. At the same time, even Marvel fans are into millions.

These two movies have also created box-office wonders. On one hand, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies became the highest-grossing movies of all time, the ten Harry Potter movies have also broken several records.

You can watch Kevin Feige's appearance at New York Film Academy below: