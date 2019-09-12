Harry Potter books and movies are responsible for uniting an entire generation that hoped to see how good defeats evil. After the phenomenal success of all the seven books and eight movies, there were reports that JK Rowling would write more stories featuring these characters. The British author did write Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and now several believe that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will reprise their role in the movie adaptation.

Harry Potter movies featured Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of Harry, who is inwardly tortured by his uncle and aunt. On his eleventh birthday, he finds out that he is a wizard and he has to attend a wizardry school. During his train ride to the school, he befriends Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger.

After the story of these three characters came to an end, Rowling wrote a play featuring the same characters but the story was focused on the lives of their children. The play was hugely appreciated by fans and critics alike. However, some reports suggested that the Cursed Child is going to be made into a movie and the original cast will return to reprise their roles.

There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie… https://t.co/iGoKf7cGSO — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2019

But Rowling had earlier made it clear that the story about Harry Potter's children is a play and will not be a movie. Moreover, she has also made clear in the past that they are focusing on Fantastic Beasts 3 movie, according to Hypable.

In addition to this, several absurd reports in the past suggested that Warner Bros had a word with the original trio to come back and reprise their roles. However, JK Rowling quickly made it clear that there is "no truth" to the rumor about a Cursed Child movie.

I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

While Warner Bros would love to have a ninth film featuring the original cast, they are currently focusing on the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie. The third part in the Harry Potter prequel will dive into the world of wizardry and how Albus Dumbledore will unite with several other known wizards to defeat his friend and lover Gellert Grindelwald. The upcoming fantasy movie is currently in production and will release somewhere the next year.