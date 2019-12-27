Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame movie star Gwyneth Paltrow has turned millions of heads after she poses for a sexy topless photo wearing nothing but a bikini bottom. The 47-year-old Paltrow recently shared a racy snap of herself in which she is seen at-home spa over the weekend. In the picture, she is sitting on a comforting table with her arms draped over her chest.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote for the caption: "Getting my pre-Christmas schvitz on in a miraculous @clearlightsaunas100 #healwithheat I love this thing." Right after Gwyneth Paltrow posted the topless picture, her Instagram account got flooded by several comments. Most of the comments admired her body while there were her celebrity fans like Kate Hudson who commented on the post: "Need one!!!"

This is not the first time when Se7en movie actress Gwyneth decided to go topless. Back in October, she declared her ambitions have released as she poses topless.

Apart from posting a topless picture of herself, Gwyneth Paltrow made news after she was spotted with her ex-husband Chris Martin vacationing in Aspen with their two kids and Coldplay frontman's Fifty Shades of Grey star girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth Paltrow future in Avengers

Over the years, Gwyneth Paltrow has played numerous roles but she is famous for playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Robert Downey Jr.'s departure from the MCU, there were reports that Gwyneth will start playing the role of female Iron Man. However, the acclaimed actress revealed earlier this year that she is planning on retiring the character after Avengers: Endgame.

"I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point," Paltrow told Variety in February. "I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to fans."

That being said, there are chances that she may have a cameo in future Marvel movies because she added that if she will be asked to come back for a day on the set, she will be there to play Pepper Potts.