Tom Cruise and his family usually stay quiet when it comes to their association with the Church of Scientology but earlier this week, Cruise's daughter has finally broken her silence about Cruise's ties with the controversial church.

Many fans of Tom Cruise think that the Mission: Impossible movie star has only one daughter — Suri Cruise from his marriage with Katie Holmes. But as it turned out, Cruise has two more children from his previous marriage. From his marriage to Nicole Kidman, Tom fathered Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. Isabella has now gone public about Cruise's ties with the Church of Scientology.

As many of us know, Tom Cruise's daughter Isabella is reportedly a Scientologist. In Tony Ortega's (famous blogger who is known for writing about the Church of Scientology) website, The Underground Bunker, Isabella has talked about the Church and how its leader, David Miscavige has saved her.

As per Tony Ortega's blog, the 27-year-old Isabella talks about her experiences. The promo is reportedly aimed at getting Scientologist to do an internship to become an auditor at the Church's London branch.

"I became that annoying girl in the org who would just talk endlessly about how incredible training is and how phenomenal the internship is. We all need to do this. It's hard work...but it is worth everything because you will get through."

Following this, she thanked her father, Tom Cruise's beliefs and even acknowledged him and his sister, Cass Mapother.

"Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass. To Tash. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn't been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries."

Isabella ended her message by thanking David Miscavige and late Scientologist founder, L. Ron Hubbard. You can check the entire message at Ortega's blog.

Meanwhile, Tony Ortega also revealed that Tom Cruise has recently attended the latest major Scientology event in Florida. It was L. Ron Hubbard's birthday event and for the Scientologists it is considered the holiest day.

Besides this, Tom Cruise's former wife Katie Holmes has not commented on anything when it comes to the Church of Scientology. Ever since her divorce, she has remained quiet and focused on her daughter, Suri Cruise. Katie is reportedly dating Tom's former friend Jamie Foxx.