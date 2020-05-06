Tom Cruise may very well be ready to conquer the final frontier. Space that is. Reportedly, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the organization is collaborating with Tom Cruise on a movie filmed aboard the space station.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," he tweeted.

This follows Deadline's reporting that Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and NASA are working on the first narrative feature film to be shot in space. It's not part of the Mission: Impossible franchise and no studio has been attached at this time, according to the report.

Tom Cruise is known for performing many of his own stunts. But this move may be an unprecedented leap in Hollywood and may very well change the future of movies.

Filming a movie in space is no mean feat. The cost could be astronomical. However, if NASA and SpaceX were to waive their costs for promotional reasons, which is what we think might happen. The movie could get made on an earth-friendly budget.

The movie could very well be a two hour ad for NASA and SpaceX but to be honest almost every single disaster and space movie runs like an ad for NASA. May be that's why SpaceX wants in in the action.

Tom Cruise is currently working on Mission Impossible 7 which halted production in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.