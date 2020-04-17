Top Gun: Maverick movie star Tom Cruise and Batman Begin actress Katie Holmes have ended their high-profile marriage years ago but the reports of their personal lives have always intrigued their millions of fans.

Around the same time, Tom Cruise had an interview with Playboy where he reflected on the dark times of 2005. During that time, he sounded like a man who had made peace with what had happened and accepted responsibilities.

"I don't care who you are, life has challenges. ... [If] someone judges me harshly, it's okay. I don't even judge them harshly for doing it," via Entertainment Weekly.

Now a source has reportedly revealed to InTouch that Tom Cruise still thinks that he is making mistakes when it comes to his personal life. As per the alleged source, via NewIdea, Cruise reportedly thinks that he has made mistakes in the past.

"Admitting he made mistakes were very humbling to admit back then and of course, he knows he's made more mistakes since then. He's not infallible. And he wants his fans to know that," the alleged source further contended.

If this was not enough, the unnamed source went on to add that Tom is said to be reconsidering his relationship with his 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

"There's his acting world and his religion world, but there's also this huge missing piece: Suri. I truly believe he wants a relationship with her and that they will be close again. At the end of the day, Suri only has one father – and that's Tom," the unnamed source allegedly added.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' personal lives:

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes started seeing each other in 2005. Mission: Impossible actor confessed about his love for Katie during his appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony on November 18, 2005, in Bracciano. However, things soon started to go south and Katie asked for a divorce in 2012.

It should be noted that the above statements are not made by Tom Cruise's personal confidants and from the looks of it, they are nothing but fabricated news about Hollywood's biggest star's personal life. Ardent followers of Tom Cruise are advised to take these claims as nothing but rumors about his life.

Ever since their divorce, both Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have maintained their distance. The former couple has never talked about each other in public and focused on their respective careers.