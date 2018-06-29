Soon after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman parted ways, rumours went wild hinting that Scarlett Johansson auditioned to date the Top Gun star. Decades after that preposterous speculation spread like wild fire, the Avengers: Infinity War star clarified that she did not participate in any sort of audition.

Appearing on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today, Brendan Tighe claimed that while he was serving as a member of Cruise's Scientology security unit, he found reports about women who auditioned to date the actor, one of whom was Johansson.

Tighe said that he particularly remembers Johansson's name because her name was the only one he recognised. "Another actress, Erika Christensen, had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn't go well. That was in that report," Tighe said.

Johansson denied these claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. She slammed Brendan Tighe and the unbelievable rumours he generated. "The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that," she told THR.

The Church of Scientology denied Tighe's claims too. However, this isn't the first time that the Black Widow star was alleged of participating in the dating process. In a Vanity Fair article published in 2012, Scientology members took part in the dating process to find a suitable match for Cruise. It was reported that actress Nazanin Boniadi was selected and hence the actor dated her from November 2004 to January 2005.

Tighe also claimed that anyone who saw Cruise at the Church frequently would have to whiten their teeth. He also claimed that the Mission: Impossible actor had a rocky relationship with John Travolta, a fellow Scientologist, because the latter was jealous of Cruise's growing celebrity status in the Church.

