Telugu actor Allu Sirish is apparently disappointed with Tollywood for being clueless on how to go about the Cannes Film Festival, which is held between May 8 and 19, and he hopes to have better representation next year.

Allu Sirish is probably the only Telugu actor to the Cannes Film Festival and he had a great time meeting celebs from Indian cinema. The actor tweeted a photo and wrote on May 13, "With my bro @SharadK7 at the India Pavilion, Cannes. He's debuting as a producer with a Marathi film "Idak". Wishing him all the best. Welcome to the other side of the screen. :)"

Before he left Cannes on May 14, Allu Sirish tweeted, "Goodbye Cannes, Hello Hyderabad. Met so many interesting people from different cultures. Saw films from different countries. I realise how borderless cinema is. An experience I'll cherish for long. #traveldiary #Cannes2018 #France."

India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival witnessed a panel discussion on regional cinema and several Indian celebs shared their views on how to make Indian content more appealing to the global audience. Before leaving for Hyderabad, Allu Sirish also took part in this panel discussion.

Allu Sirish tweeted on May 16, "India Pavilion, Cannes : 1) At a panel discussion on regional cinema, moderated by @baradwajrangan. 2) Interacting with I&B Ministry officials & various industry stakeholders on how to make Indian content that appeals to global audience. @ficci_india"

It witnessed the presence of celebs from many Indian language films and some business deal were signed. But Allu Sirish was upset to see none from Tollywood to be present there on this occasion. When he asked Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials about it, he learned that no one from the industry was interested to be there.

‏ Allu Sirish tweeted, "The fashion & glamour at Cannes overpowers the millions worth of biz deals signed there. Marathi, Malayali & Assamese films to had market screenings but none from the largest regional industry: Telugu. I&B Min officials complain that Tollywood fraternity isnt very participative"

Allu Sirish added, "But I spoke to many people in our industry. They want to be present at these forums but clueless. From all my visits & interactions I'll submit a report to our apex body: TFPC. Hope we have better representation at such forums henceforth."