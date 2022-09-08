There is no doubt that director SS Rajamouli has changed the dynamics of Indian cinema. Adding one more feather to his hat, the director is all set to be facilitated at the Beyond Fest — the most popular film festival in the United States. Rajamouli's most popular films including Magadheera, Eega, Maryada Ramanna, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR will be screened at the one-month-long festival. The director will also be attending the festival to interact with the audience.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is gearing up to direct Mahesh Babu for his next. Though the storyline and other details are kept under wraps, there is a rumour that the film will be set in modern times. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear in a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences.

The Telugu superstar has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. The team is also researching using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. There are reports that the team is planning a grand launch in January 2023.

On the other hand, many prominent filmmakers are vouching for RRR to be India's official entry to the Oscars. Recently international magazine Variety weighed the film's chance at the Academy Awards this year.

RRR is a period drama starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.