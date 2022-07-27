SS Rajamouli's RRR remains the second biggest hit of 2022 and the fourth highest grossing film of all-time in in the Indian film industry.

The movie has minted Rs 1125.9 crore in its lifetime. Here is the break-up of its collection:

In its home territory, RRR has grossed a never-heard collection of Rs 405.9 crore from Andhra and Telangana. The increased ticket price, the power of two stars and the positive word-of-mouth helped the flick to make such a huge amount.

In Tamil Nadu, RRR has earned Rs 79.2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 40.50 crore. Whereas in Karnataka, the flick earned Rs 86.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 42.30 crore. In Kerala, the movie raked in Rs 23.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 10.35 crore.

The total collection made by RRR in South India is 594.9 crore.

The multilingual has earned big amount from the rest of the country. It has collected Rs 320.4 crore to take the domestic total to Rs 915.3 crore.

RRR Business at International Box Office

The SS Rajamouli's flick has earned Rs 110.7 crore from the US box office. The next big overseas centre has turned out to be UAE/GCC where it has minted Rs 37.8 crore.

In Australia and New Zealand, it has made Rs 22.5 crore while collecting Rs 39.6 crore from the rest of the world.

The worldwide collection of the movie stands at Rs 1,125.9 crore.

RRR is an epic action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli who wrote the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. It is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment. The film stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the leads. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran have done an extended cameo.

It is a fictional story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR), and their fight against the British Raj.