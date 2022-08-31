Shah Rukh Khan gets miffed at a fan, Aryan Khan steps in to calm him down Close
Shah Rukh Khan gets miffed at a fan, Aryan Khan steps in to calm him down

Of all the Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is the most favourite one. From music to dance to colours to sweets, it has everything. While movies create a great impact in the heart of audience, many get inspired too. And for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans often incorporate their favourite characters as Ganesh idols. Let's take a look at some of the most trending Ganesh idols inspired from films.

Pushpa Ganesh
Pushpa GaneshPR

 Pushpa The Rise

Stylish star Allu Arjun has given a Pushpa Touch for his Ganesh ji. From the shoulders mannerism to hairstyle, this looks perfect.

Alluri Sitarama Raju from RRR

Ram Charan has performed this character to perfection and now it has inspired a slew of Ganesh jis.

Bheem RRR

If you are Team Bheem, then these are for you.

Rocky Bhai From KGF

When the KGF storm took over the country, Rocky Bhai inspired Ganesh made a huge impact.

Shivu From Baahubali

Quite expected on the list, Ganesh carrying Shiv Ling on shoulders was a huge trend too.

Eega

Another Rajamouli character on the list.

Also Read