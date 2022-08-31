Of all the Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is the most favourite one. From music to dance to colours to sweets, it has everything. While movies create a great impact in the heart of audience, many get inspired too. And for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans often incorporate their favourite characters as Ganesh idols. Let's take a look at some of the most trending Ganesh idols inspired from films.
Pushpa The Rise
Stylish star Allu Arjun has given a Pushpa Touch for his Ganesh ji. From the shoulders mannerism to hairstyle, this looks perfect.
Insane Craze of @AlwaysRamCharan ?— ℝ???? ? ℝℂ ? (@im_RCult) August 31, 2022
RamCharan's character from RRR has dominated this year's Ganesh chaturdhi with lot of Alluri idols ?#HappyGaneshChaturthi #ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/MmBSQxQdzT
Alluri Sitarama Raju from RRR
Ram Charan has performed this character to perfection and now it has inspired a slew of Ganesh jis.
NTR’s RRR look inspires Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi @tarak9999 #RRRMoive pic.twitter.com/sTpf3pJ1jM— Upender Tarak ❼ (@Nizam_cult) August 29, 2022
Bheem RRR
If you are Team Bheem, then these are for you.
The person who made this must be die hard fan of #Yash and #KGF. Special momento in ocssion of— BollyTweets? (@Harshit_Be_like) August 31, 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi#गणेश_चतुर्थी #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/g50P1BcfPX
Rocky Bhai From KGF
When the KGF storm took over the country, Rocky Bhai inspired Ganesh made a huge impact.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi :) #BaahubaliGanesh. pic.twitter.com/oNa7l60GkE— Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) September 17, 2015
Shivu From Baahubali
Quite expected on the list, Ganesh carrying Shiv Ling on shoulders was a huge trend too.
Ganesh in @ssrajamouli 's #eega style :))) pic.twitter.com/9lVhiSDySN— NaviN Tweetz⚡️ (@naveenkumar_345) September 6, 2014
Eega
Another Rajamouli character on the list.