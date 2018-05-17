Tollywood director Rajasimha Tadinada, who started his career as a dialogue writer, reportedly attempted suicide in Mumbai by taking a high dosage of sleeping pills.

According to reports, Rajasimha Tadinada is in depression as he is not getting any film offers for more than a year. He recently left for Mumbai and was found in an unconscious state in his hotel room on Thursday. He was said to have consumed a high dose of sleeping pills. More details about his current health status are awaited.

Hailing from Tirupati, Rajasimha Tadinada shot to fame in his school days with his magic and ventriloquism shows.

Rajasimha Tadinada started his career in films as ventriloquist consultant in 1997 Telugu movie Chinnabbayi and went on to become the script assistant with 2002 movie Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu. He also worked in Preminchukundam Raa (1997), Bavagaru Bagunnara (1998) and Takkari Donga (2002).

Rajasimha Tadinada has written script and dialogues for around 40 films and Rudhramadevi, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Boni, Kalidasu, Bommarillu and Shankar Dada MBBS are some of his notable works. He made his debut as an independent director with Sundeep Kishan's 2012 film Okka Ammayi Thappa, which failed to give him a much-needed break to him.

Rajasimha forayed into Sandalwood as a writer and penned the script for director Navneeth's psychological thriller Bakasura starring Rohitt and Kannada Crazy Star Ravichandran. He also made his debut in Kollywood with Natarajan Subramaniam's movie.

Reports also suggest that he is also part of scripting for Boyapati Seenu – Ram Charan's film for Bellamkonda Srinivas' Sakshyam and Nikhil's Mudra. After a gap of two years, he is set for his second directorial venture rolling with producer Anil Sunkara.