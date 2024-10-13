Actor Nara Rohith, who is banking on his recent film Prathinidhi 2, got engaged to his co-star Sireesha Lella in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged at the Novotel Hotel, and the presence of the guests included AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is the uncle of Rohith, and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna among other important people.

Afterwards, to the delight of the guests and fans, pictures and videos from the celebration are now on social media. One of the points worth noticing is the official photographer of the event RVR PRO posted fabulous images of the couple. Nara Rohith looked dashing in an ivory kachee kurta, while actress Sireesha was draped in a heavy red and gold silk saree.

The photographer posted the following note with the pictures, "Today, we're honoured to unveil the engagement of two stars who found love where they least expected it amid shared dreams, hard work, and a passion for their craft. Captured through our lens, this special moment reflects the elegance of their journey from co-stars to life partners."

At the same time, clips from the ceremony featured AP CM Naidu and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna arriving at the venue clad in traditional silk. Rohith's kin, including Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani, wished the family and the people attending the happy events.

The first time Tollywood actors Nara Rohith and Sireesha's love story was hinted at during the promotions of Prathinidhi 2, directed by Murthy Devagupthapu and released earlier this year. Sireesha gushed about her co-star during the film's promotion by saying,

"When I first met him on set, I thought he was so good, looked so innocent. We became good friends. I like Rohit and his movies a lot."

It is to be noted that the couple maintained a low profile and their courtship has remained out of the public eye.