Indian shooters will aim to lift themselves from Saturday's disappointing show when they begin Day 2 of their campaign at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday. A host of events, including women's 10m air pistol, men's 10m air rifle and men's skeet, are lined up on a busy day for shooters.

While young Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will compete in women's air pistols, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be keen to erase the disappointment of their fellow teammates on Saturday when they compete in 10m air rifle.

Experienced shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan and young Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will then attempt to qualify for the medal rounds in skeet.

The women will again be looking to break the 580-mark at the bare minimum, to strengthen their claim for a finals spot. The top-eight will qualify from the 53-woman field after 60 shots are fired in 75 minutes.

The men's air rifle event has a 47-man draw and will also have a 60-shot qualification round, but with decimal scoring in place, the comfort score is around 630 to ensure a finals berth.

Yashaswini and Manu go into the competition as world No. 1 and 2 respectively, while Divyansh is world No. 2 in men's air rifle even as his senior compatriot Deepak Kumar ranks 11th. Action will also begin in shotgun with Mairaj and Angad attempting to qualify for the medal rounds in men's skeet.

Sunday will be Day One of qualifying in men's skeet which will have three of the five 25-shot rounds being played out. Day two, (Monday, July 26) has the final two rounds before the top six make it to the 60-shot final.

Mairaj, now into his second Olympics and Angad making his debut, have been training in Italy in the build-up to the Games.

In such world-class competitions often a score of 123-124 out of 125 in qualifying might lead to a shoot-off to separate the top six. Mairaj has a world competition best of 122 and Angad 121 and will have to shoot well above themselves to have a decent shot at a medal.