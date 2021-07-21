With two days to for, Tokyo Olympics is gearing up for 33 competitions, 339 events, 42 Olympic venues with more than 11,000 athletes ready to give their all.

With so much action over 17 days of the Games – plus two days of action before the Opening Ceremony – here is a guide to take you through some of the best events, medal finals and anticipated showdowns to watch on a daily basis.

After an extra year of waiting, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are finally here in 2021. But what are the highlights you can look forward to from each sport on each day? Olympics.com has picked out the best events – medal finals and otherwise key matches – to watch on a daily basis. All times below are in Japan Standard Time (3 hours ahead of IST).

Schedule of Tokyo Olympics

21 July 2021

Competition begins two days ahead of the Opening Ceremony as hosts Japan get things underway in softball's return to the Olympic Games. Women's football also begins.

Football

1630-2130: Women's Group E (Sapporo Dome): Great Britain vs Chile, Japan vs Canada; 1700-2200: Women's Group F (Miyagi Stadium): China vs Brazil, Zambia vs Netherlands; 1730-2230: Women's Group G (Tokyo Stadium): Sweden vs USA, Australia vs New Zealand

Softball

0900-1700: Round robin (Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium): Australia v Japan, Italy v USA, Mexico v. Canada

22 July 2021

Softball continues in Fukushima with the second round of round-robin matches, while men's football commences with Japan in action in the capital.

Football

1630-2130: Men's Group C (Sapporo Dome): Egypt vs Spain, Argentina vs Australia; 1700-2200: Men's Group A (Tokyo Stadium): Mexico vs France, Japan vs South Africa; Men's Group B (Ibaraki Kashima Stadium): New Zealand vs Republic of Korea, Honduras vs Romania; 1730-2230: Men's Group D (International Stadium Yokohama): Côte d'Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia; Brazil vs Germany

Softball

0900-1700: Round robin (Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium): USA v Canada, Mexico v Japan, Italy v Australia

23 July 2021

Both football and softball take a back seat for a day as competition begins in rowing and archery. The Opening Ceremony takes pride of place in the evening.

Archery

0900-1100: W individual ranking round; 1300-1500: M individual ranking round

Rowing

0830-1210: M/W single, double, quadruple sculls heats

24 July 2021

The first medals of the Games are handed out today, starting with the women's 10m air rifle final in shooting sport at 10:45am. A total of 11 sets of medals will be awarded on Day 1. The first preliminaries in swimming and artistic gymnastics qualifying take place as well.

Medal events

Archery

1415-1610: Mixed team quarters/semis/final

Cycling road

1100-1815: M road race

Fencing

1955-2025: W epee Individual Bronze Medal Match; 2027-2052: M sabre Individual Bronze Medal Match; 2055-2125: W epee Individual Gold Medal Match; 2128-2153: M sabre Individual Gold Medal Match

Judo

1808-1828: W -48kg Contest for bronze; 1828-1839: W -48kg Final; 1839-1859: M -60kg Contest for bronze; 1859-1910: M -60kg Final

Shooting

0830-0945: W 10m air rifle Qualification; 1045-1125: W 10m air rifle Final

Taekwondo

1900-2000: W -49kg/-58kg repechages; 2030-2045: W -49kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2045-2100: M -58kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2100-2115: W -49kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2125-2130: M -58kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2130-2145: W -49kg Gold Medal Contest; 2145-2230: M -58kg Gold Medal Contest, W -49kg Victory Ceremony, M -58kg Victory Ceremony

Weightlifting

1350-1600: W 49kg Group A, victory ceremony

Also of interest

Artistic gymnastics

1000-1230: M qualification; 1430-1700: M qualification; 1930-2200: M qualification

Swimming

1900-2130: M 400IM, W 100 fly, M 400 free, W 400IM, M 100 breast, W 4x100 free relay heats

25 July 2021

There are 18 medals on offer on Day 2 of the Games including the first medal in the pool, while qualifying continues in artistic gymnastics and the men's and women's eight heats take place in rowing. The first Olympic skateboarding medal will also be awarded. Conditions allowing, the surfing event will also begin.

Medal events

Archery

1345-1600: W team quarters/semis; 1615-1638: W team bronze medal match; 1640-1703: W team gold medal match

Cycling road

1300-1735: W road race

Diving

1500-1600: W synchronised 3m springboard final

Fencing

1955-2025: W Foil Individual Bronze Medal Match; 2027-2052: M Epee Individual Bronze Medal Match; 2055-2125: W Foil Individual Gold Medal Match; 2128-2153: M Epee Individual Gold Medal Match

Judo

1808-1828: W -52kg Contest for Bronze; 1828-1839: W -52kg Final; 1839-1859: M -66kg Contest for Bronze; 1859-1910: M -66kg Final

Shooting

0900-1015: W 10m air pistol qualification; 1115-1155: W 10m air pistol final; 1300-1415: M 10m air rifle qualification; 1530-1610: M 10m air rifle final

Skateboarding

0900-1225: M street prelims; 1225-1355: M street Final

Swimming

1030-1220: M 400IM, M 400 free, W 400IM, W 4x100 free relay

Taekwondo

1900-2000: W -57kg / M -68kg repechages; 2030-2045: W -57kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2045-2100: M -68kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2100-2115: W -57kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2115-2130: M -68kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2130-2145: W -57kg Gold Medal; 2145-2230: M -68kg Gold Medal, W -57kg Victory Ceremony, M -69kg Victory Ceremony

Weightlifting

1550-1800: M 61kg Group A; 1950-2200: M 67kg Group A

Also of interest

Artistic gymnastics

1000-1335: W qualification; 1510-1845: W qualification; 2020-2200: W qualification

Basketball

2100-2300: Men's Group A: France v United States

Surfing*

0700-1620: M/W Rounds 1 and 2

*Conditions permitting

Swimming

1030-1220: W 100 fly semis, M 100 breast semis; 1900-2130: W 100 back heats, M 200 free heats, W 100 breast heats, M 100 back heats, W 400 free heats, M 4x100 free relay heats

26 July 2021

Day 3 sees the awarding of the first ever gold medal in mixed doubles table tennis, one of 21 on offer. The first medals will also be given out in gymnastics with the men's team final, while competition begins in rugby sevens.

Medal events

Archery

1345-1603: M team quarters/semis; 1615-1638: M team bronze medal match; 1640-1703: M team gold medal match

Artistic gymnastics

1900-2210: M team final

Canoe Slalom

1400-1445: M C-1 semifinal; 1545-1622: M C-1 final

Cycling Mountain Bike

1500-1700: M cross-country final

Diving

1500-1600: M synchronised 10m platform final

Fencing

1955-2020: W Sabre Individual Bronze Medal; 2022-2052: M Foil Individual Bronze Medal; 2055-2120: W Sabre Individual Gold Medal; 2123-2153: M Foil Individual Gold Medal

Judo

1700-1808: W -57kg/M -73kg repechage/semis; 1808-1828: W -57kg Contest for bronze; 1828-1839: W -57kg Final; 1839-1859: M -73kg Contest for bronze; 1859-1910: M -73kg Final

Shooting

0900-1400: W/M Skeet qualification; 1450-1535: W Skeet Final; 1550-1635: M Skeet Final

Skateboarding

0900-1225: W street prelims; 1225-1355: W street Final

Swimming

1030-1240: W 100 fly, M 100 breast, W 400 free, M 4x100 free relay

Table tennis

2000-2210: Mixed doubles bronze- and gold-medal matches

Taekwondo

1900-2030: W -67kg/M -80kg repechages; 2030-2045: W -67kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2045-2100: M -80kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2100-2115: W -67kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2115-2130: M -80kg Bronze Medal Contest; 2130-2145: W -67kg Gold Medal Contest; 2145-2230: M-80kg Gold Medal, W -67kg Victory Ceremony, M -80kg Victory Ceremony

Triathlon

0630-0900: M final

Weightlifting

1950-2200: W 55kg Group A

Also of interest

Surfing*

0700-1640: M/W Round 3

*Conditions permitting

Swimming

1030-1240: M 200 free semis, W 100 breast semis, M 100 back semis, W 100 back semis; 1900-2130: W 200 free, M 200 fly, W 200IM, W 1500 heats

27 July 2021

Softball comes to a conclusion in its Olympic Games return with the medal matches on Day 4 of the Games, one of 22 medal events on the day. Horse-lovers will get to enjoy the first final in equestrian, while the shooting mixed team events make their debut.

Medal events

Artistic gymnastics

1945-2210: W team final

Canoe Slalom

1400-1500: W K-1 semifinal; 1600-1637: W K-1 final

Cycling Mountain Bike

1500-1700: W cross-country final

Diving

1500-1600: W synchronised 10m platform final

Equestrian

1700-2240: Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

Fencing

1830-1920: W Epee Team Bronze Medal Match; 1930-2020: W Epee Team Gold Medal Match

Judo

1700-1808: W -63kg/M -81kg repechage/semis; 1808-1828: W -63kg Contest for bronze; 1828-1839: W -63kg Final; 1939-1859: M -81kg Contest for bronze; 1859-1910: M -81kg Final

Rowing

0830-1200: M/W quadruple sculls Final A

Shooting

0900-1005: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification; 1100-1155: 10m air pistol mixed team finals; 1315-1420: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; 1515-1610: 10m air rifle mixed team finals

Swimming

1030-1225: M 200 free, W 100 back, M 100 back, W 100 breast

Softball

1300-1500: bronze medal game; 2000-2230: gold medal game

Taekwondo

1900-2000: W +67kg/M +80kg repechages; 2030-2045: W +67kg Bronze Medal Match; 2045-2100: M +80kg Bronze Medal Match; 2100-2115: W +67kg Bronze Medal Match; 2115-2130: M +80kg Bronze Medal Match; 2130-2145: W +67kg Gold Medal; 2145-2200: M +80kg Gold Medal

Triathlon

0630-0905: W final

Weightlifting

1550-1800: W 59kg Group A; 1950-2200: W64 kg Group A

Also of interest

Basketball

1340-1540: Women's Group B: Nigeria v United States

Surfing*

0700-1420: M/W quarter-finals, semi-finals

*Conditions allowing

Swimming

1030-1225: W 200 free semis, M 200 fly semis, W 200IM semis; 1900-2130: M 100 free, W 200 fly, M 200 breast, M 4x200 free relay, M 800 free heats

28 July 2021

Conditions playing their part, we should see the first-ever surfing Olympic medals awarded on Day 5, among a total of 23. There will also be first Olympic medals in 3X3 basketball. Two sets of medals will also be awarded on the roads with the cycling time trials, while the men's gymnastics all-around final takes the show in the evening. Baseball will also mark its return to the Olympic Games with the opening game at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Medal events

Artistic gymnastics

1915-2210: M All Around Final

3X3 basketball

1700-1920: M/W Semifinals; 2045-2115 W Bronze medal match; 2115-2145 M bronze medal match; 2155-2225 W Gold medal match; 2225-2335 M Gold Medal Match

Cycling road

1130-1300: W Individual Time Trial; 1400-1740: M individual time trial

Diving

1500-1600: M synchronised 3m springboard final

Equestrian

1730-2125: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Fencing

1830-1920: M sabre team bronze medal match; 1930-2020: M sabre team gold medal match

Judo

1700-1808: W -70kg/M -90kg repechage/semis; 1808-1828: W -70kg Contest for Bronze; 1828-1839: W -70kg Final; 1839-1859: M -90kg Contest for Bronze; 1859-1910: M -90kg Final

Rowing

0830-1140: W/M double sculls Final A, W/M four Final A

Rugby

0900-1200: M placing 7-8, 5-6, bronze- and gold-medal matches

Swimming

1030-1305: W 200 free, M 200 fly, W 200IM, W 1500 free

Surfing*

0800-0835: W Bronze Medal; 0845-0920: M Bronze Medal; 0930-1005: W Gold Medal; 1015-1050: M Gold Medal

*Conditions allowing

Weightlifting

1950-2200: M 73 kg Group A

Also of interest

Baseball

1200-1500: Group A (Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium): Dominican Republic v Japan

Basketball

1340-1540: Men's Group A: United States v IR Iran

Swimming

1030-1305: M 100 free semis, W 200 fly semis, M 200 breast semis; 1900-2130: W 100 free, M 200 back, W 200 breast, M 200IM, W 4x200 free relay heats

29 July 2021

Simone Biles takes centre stage as the women's all-around final is held in artistic gymnastics, one of 17 finals on Thursday. Hosts Japan will also be watching the table tennis women's singles finals with interest for home favourite Ito Mima, the world number two.

Medal events

Artistic gymnastics

1950-2205: W All-Around Final

Canoe Slalom

1400-1445: W C-1 Semi-final; 1545-1622: W C-1 final

Fencing

1830-1945: W foil team bronze medal match; 1955-2110: W foil team gold medal match

Judo

1700-1808: W -78kg/ M -100kg repechage/semis; 1808-1828: W -70kg Contest for Bronze; 1820-1839: W -70kg Final; 1839-1859: M -100kg Contest for Bronze; 1859-1910: M -100kg Final

Rowing

0830-1150: M/W Pair Final A; M/W Lightweight double sculls Final A

Shooting

0900-1310: W/M Trap Qualification; 1430-1515: W Trap Final; 1530-1615: M Trap Final

Swimming

1030-1310: M 800 free, M 200 breast, W 200 fly, M 100 free, W 4x200 free relay

Table tennis

2000-2210: W singles bronze- and gold-medal match

Also of interest

Basketball

2100-2300: Men's Group C: Spain v Argentina

Swimming

1030-1310: W 100 free semis, M 200 back semis, W 200 breast semis, M 200IM semis; 1900-2130: W 800 free, M 100 fly, W 200 back, mixed 4x100 medley relay heats

30 July 2021

Athletics begins with the men's 10000m final as well as the qualifying rounds in other events, while rowing concludes with its blue-riband events, the men's and women's eight finals. There are 21 gold medals on offer on this day, including in badminton and tennis for the first time during the Games.

Medal events

Archery

0930-1115: W Individual 1/8 Eliminations; 1445-1615: W Individual quarters/semis; 1630-1645: W Individual bronze medal match; 1645-1700: W Individual gold medal match

Athletics

1900-2100: M 10000m

Badminton

0900-1230: Mixed doubles bronze medal match; 1530-2130: Mixed doubles gold medal match

Canoe Slalom

1400-1445: M K-1 Semi-final; 1545-1622: M K-1 final

Cycling BMX Racing

1000-1220: M/W semis/final

Fencing

1830-1920: M epee team bronze medal match; 1930-2020: M epee team gold medal match

Judo

1700-1808: W +78kg/ M +100kg repechage/semis; 1808-1828: W +70kg Contest for Bronze; 1820-1839: W +70kg Final; 1839-1859: M +100kg Contest for Bronze; 1859-1910: M +100kg Final

Rowing

0845-1055: M/W Single Sculls Final C, Final B, Final A; M/W Eight Final A.

Shooting

0900-1215: W 25m pistol qualification; 1400-1440: W 25m pistol final

Swimming

*1030-1210: *W 200 breast, M 200 back, W 100 free, M 200IM

Table tennis

2000-2210: M singles bronze- and gold-medal matches

Tennis

1200-2200: M doubles bronze- and gold-medal matches; M singles semis;

Trampoline gymnastics

1300-1435: W qualifying; 1435-1530: W final, victory ceremony

Also of interest

Athletics

0900-1230: M 3000 steeplechase Round 1, M high jump qualifying, M discus qualifying, W 800 round 1, M 400 hurdles Round 1, W 100 Round 1; 1900-2100: W 5000 Round 1, W triple jump qualifying, W shot put qualifying, Mixed 4x400 relay Round 1

Basketball

1340-1540: Women's Group B: United States v Japan

Swimming

1030-1210: M 100 fly semis, W 200 back semis; 1930-2130: M 50 free, W 50 free, M 1500, W 4x100 medley relay; M 4x100 medley relay heats

31 July 2021

In the athletics the first blue riband event, the women's 100m final, takes place on 31 July, one of 21 gold medals on offer today. Another medal final on Saturday is judo's first ever Olympic mixed team event, featuring the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Medal events

Archery

0930-1115: M Individual 1/8 Eliminations; 1445-1615: M Individual quarters/semis; 1630-1645: M Individual bronze medal match; 1645-1700: M Individual gold medal match

Athletics

1900-2155: M discus final, Mixed 4x400 relay, W 100m

Badminton

1800-2300: M doubles medal matches

Fencing

1830-1920 W sabre team bronze medal match; 1930-2020: W sabre team gold match

Judo

1700-1820: Mixed team bronze medal match; 1820-1905: Mixed team final

Rugby

0900-1200: W placing 11-2, 9-10, 5-8 (2 matches), semis (2 matches), placing 7-8, 5-6, bronze, gold matches

Sailing

1430-1453: Women's RS:X medal race; 1530-1553: Men's RS:X medal race

_Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Shooting

0900-1250: Mixed team trap qualification; 1330-1430: Mixed team trap finals; 1200-1445: W 50m rifle 3 positions qualification; 1600-1650: W 50m rifle 3 positions finals

Swimming

1030-1220: M 100 fly, W 200 back, W 800 free, mixed 4x100 medley relay

Tennis

1200-2000: M singles bronze; W singles bronze/gold; W doubles bronze; mixed doubles bronze

Trampoline gymnastics

1300-1435: M qualifying; 1435-1530: M final, victory ceremony

Triathlon

0730-0925: Mixed team relay

Weightlifting

1550-1800: M 81kg Group A; 1950-2200: M 96kg Group A

Also of interest

Athletics

0900-1200: W 400 hurdles Round 1, W discus qualifying, M pole vault qualifying, M 800 Round 1, W 100 hurdles qualifying, M 100 Round 1; 1900-2155: M long jump qualifying, W 100 semis, M 100 Round 1, W 800 semis

Basketball

2100-2300: Men's Group A: United States v Czech Republic

Swimming

1030-1220: M 50 free semis, W 50 free semis

1 August 2021

The men's 100m final headlines a day with 25 gold medals due to be awarded. Who will succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic 100m champion? Fencing, swimming, and tennis all come to a conclusion, as does the men's golf competition.

Medal events

Artistic gymnastics

1700-1735: M floor exercise final; 1745-1820: W Vault final; 1830-1905: M pommel horse final; 1915-2010: W uneven bars final

Athletics

0910-1200: W shot put final; 1900-2155: M high jump final, W triple jump final, M 100 meters final

Badminton

2030-2300: W singles medal matches

Cycling BMX Freestyle

1010-1250: W/M park final

Diving

1500-1625: W 3m springboard final

Fencing

1830-1940: M foil team bronze medal match; 1950-2100: Men's foil team gold match

Golf

0730-1600: M Individual Stroke play Round 4

Sailing

1430-1458: M One Person Dinghy - Laser Medal Race; 1530-1558: W One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Medal Race

_Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Swimming

1030-1225: M 50 free, W 50 free, M 1500, W 4x100 medley relay, M 4x 100 medley relay

Tennis

1200-2000: M singles gold medal; W doubles gold medal; mixed doubles gold medal.

Weightlifting

1950-2200: W 76kg Group A

Also of interest

Athletics

0910-1200: W hammer throw qualifying, W 3000 steeplechase Round 1, W long jump qualifying, M 400 Round 1; 1900-2155: M 100 semis, W 100 hurdles semis, M 800 semis, M 400 hurdles semis

2 August 2021

Action begins on 2 August at the Izu Velodrome as the track cyclists start their Olympic campaigns. The badminton and shooting competitions finish on Monday among 22 gold medal events on the day.

Medal events

Artistic gymnastics

1700-1735: M Rings Final; 1745-1820: W Floor Exercise Final; 1830-1940: M Vault Final

Athletics

0900-1155: M long jump final, W 100 hurdles final; 1900-2200: W discus throw final, M 3000 steeplechase final; W 5000 final

Badminton

1300-1530: W doubles medal matches; 2000-2300: M singles medals matches

Cycling track

1530-1830: W team sprint qual/first round/finals

Equestrian

1700-2225: Eventing Jumping Team Final, Eventing Jumping Individual qualifier/final

Sailing

1430-1453: Women's Skiff - 49er FX Medal Race; 1530-1553: Men's Skiff - 49er Medal Race

_Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Shooting

0830-1315: M 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2; 1130-1415: M 50m rifle 3 positions qualification; 1430-1510: M 25m rapid fire pistol finals; 1650-1740: M 50m rifle 3 positions finals

Weightlifting

1550-1800: W 87kg Group A; 1950-2200: W +87kg Group A

Wrestling

1930-1950: M Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze Medal; 1955-2005: M Greco-Roman 60kg Gold Medal; 2005-2025: M Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal; 2030-2040: M Greco-Roman 130kg Gold Medal; 2055-2115: W Freestyle 76kg Bronze Medal; 2120-2130: W Freestyle 76kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

0900-1155: M hammer throw qualifying, W 1500 Round 1, W 200 Round 1; 1900-2200: W pole vault qualifying, W 200 semis, M 400 semis, W 400 hurdles semis

Basketball

1340-1540: Women's Group B: France v United States

Football

1700-2000: W semi-final (Ibaraki Kashima Stadium); 2000-2300: W semi-final (International Stadium Yokohama)

3 August 2021

Will Armand Duplantis break his own men's pole vault world record? The finals of that event take place in the evening among 24 medal events on the day. Artistic gymnastics concludes with the last three apparatus at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Sport climbing also makes its debut with the qualification rounds.

Medal events

Artistic gymnastics

1700-1735: M parallel bars final; 1745-1820: W Balance Beam Final; 1830-1940: M horizontal bar Final

Athletics

0900-1235: W long jump final, M 400 hurdles final; 1900-2155: M pole vault final, W hammer throw final, W 800 final, W 200 final.

Boxing

1100-1340: W featherweight final; 1700-1940: M welterweight final

Canoe Sprint

1130-1146: W Kayak Single 200m Finals; 1146-1203: M Canoe Double 1000m Finals; 1213-1230: M Kayak Single 1000m Finals; 1240-1255: W Kayak Double 500m Finals

Cycling track

1530-1810: W team pursuit first round/finals; M team sprint qual/first round/finals

Diving

1500-1630: M 3m springboard final

Sailing

1430-1458: M One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) Finn Medal Race; 1530-1655: Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Foiling Medal Race

_Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Weightlifting

1950-2200: M 109kg Group A

Wrestling

1930-1950: M Greco-Roman 77 kg Bronze; 1955-2005: M Greco-Roman 77 kg Gold Medal; 2005-2025: M Greco-Roman 97 kg Bronze; 2030-2040: M Greco-Roman 97 kg Gold Medal; 2055-2115: W Freestyle 68 kg Bronze; 2120-2130: W Freestyle 68 kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

0900-1235: M triple jump qualifying, M 1500 Round 1, W javelin throw qualifying, W 400 Round 1, M 200 Round 1; 1900-2155: M 110 hurdles Round 1, M shot put qualifying, M 5000 Round 1, M 200 semis.

Sport climbing

1700-2240: M combined qualification, speed, bouldering, lead

4 August 2021

After a break of over a week, skateboarding returns with the first ever park Olympic event. In athletics, the multi-discipline events – decathlon and heptathlon – get underway, while the sport will also crown a successor to Caster Semenya as women's 800m champion as the South African is currently ineligible for the event under World Athletics rules.

Medal events

Artistic swimming

1930-2105: Duet free routine final

Athletics

0900-1225: W 400 hurdles final; 1830-2200: W 3000 steeplechase final, M hammer throw final, M 800 final, M 200 final

Boxing

1400-1610: M Light-Heavyweight final

Cycling track

1530-1900: M team pursuit finals

Equestrian

1900-2140: Jumping Individual Final

Marathon swimming

0630-0910: W 10km open water

Sailing*

1430-1458: M Two Person Dinghy - 470 Medal Race; 1530-1558: Women's Two Person Dinghy - 470 Medal Race

*Subject to change, conditions allowing

Skateboarding

0900-1230: W Park Prelim; 1230-1340: W Park Final

Weightlifting

1950-2200: M +109kg Group A

Wrestling

1930-1950: Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Bronze;* 1955-2005:* Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Gold Medal; 2005-2025: Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Bronze; 2030-2040: Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Gold Medal; 2055-2115: Women's Freestyle 62 kg Bronze; 2120-2130: Women's Freestyle 62 kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

0900-1225: M decathlon 100m, M javelin qualifying, W heptathlon 100 hurdles, M decathlon long jump, W heptathlon high jump, M 110 hurdles semis, M decathlon shot put; 1830-2200: M decathlon high jump, W 1500 semis, W heptathlon shot put, W 400 semis, W heptathlon 200, M decathlon 400

Sport climbing

1700-2240: W combined qualification, speed, bouldering, lead

5 August 2021

The first medal is awarded in football on Thursday 5 August with the women's bronze medal match, while men's hockey comes to a conclusion. Sapporo will see its first athletics action with the men's 20km race walk among 27 gold medals due to be handed out, including crowning the first Olympic champion in sport climbing.

Medal events

Athletics

0900-1505: M triple jump final, M shot put final, M 110 hurdles final; 1630-1805: M 20km race walk; 1900-2145: W pole vault final, M 400 final, W heptathlon 800, M decathlon 1500.

Boxing

1400-1610: M Featherweight final

Canoe Sprint

1120-1136: M kayak single 200m Finals; 1136-1151: W canoe single 200m Finals; 1201-1216: W kayak single 500m Finals; 1226-1243: M kayak double 1000m Finals

Cycling track

1530-1850: M omnium scratch race 1/4, tempo race 2/4, elimination race ¾, points race 4/4; W keirin quarters/semis/final 7-12/final 1-6

Diving

1500-1625: W 10 platform final

Football

1700-2000: W bronze-medal match

Hockey

1030-1215: M bronze-medal match; 1900-2110: M gold-medal match

Karate

1700-2140: W Kumite -55kg elimination round/semis/final; W Kata bronze medal/final bouts; M Kumite -67kg semis/final

Marathon swimming

0630-0910: M 10km open water

Skateboarding

0900-1230: M park prelims; 1230-1340: M park final

Sport climbing

1730-1754: M combined final Speed; 1830-2000: M combined final bouldering; 2110-2200: M combined final lead

Table tennis

1100-1400: W team bronze medal; 1930-2240: W team gold-medal match.

Wrestling

1930-1950: M Freestyle 57kg Bronze; 1955-2005: M Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal; 2005-2025: M Freestyle 86kg Bronze; 2030-2040: M Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal; 2055-2115: W Freestyle 57kg Bronze; 2120-2130: W Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

0900-1505: M decathlon 110 hurdles, W high jump qualifying, W heptathlon long jump, M decathlon discus throw, W 4x100 relay Round 1, M 4x100 relay Round 1, M decathlon pole vault, W heptathlon javelin throw; 1900-2145: M decathlon javelin throw, W 4x400 relay Round 1, M 1500 semis

Basketball

1315-1515: M semi-final; 2000-2200: M semi-final

6 August 2021

Sports are starting to reach their climax with just three days to go. The winner of the women's football, women's hockey, and women's beach volleyball competitions will be decided among 23 gold medals on this Friday of action, while in track cycling, the women's Madison makes its Olympic debut.

Medal events

Athletics

0530-1000: M 50km race walk; 1630-1815: W 20km race walk; 1950-2255: W javelin throw final; M 5000 final; W 400 final, W 1500 final, W 4x100 relay final, M 4x100 relay final

Beach volleyball

1000-1050: W bronze medal match; 1130-1220: W gold medal match

Boxing

1400-1540: M Heavyweight final

Cycling track

1530-1915: M sprint semis/finals; W Madison

Football

1100-1400: W gold-medal match; 2000-2300: M bronze-medal match

Hockey

1030-1215: W bronze-medal match; 1900-2110: W gold-medal match

Karate

1700-2140: M Kumite -75kg elimination/semis/final; M Kata bronze medal/final bouts; W Kumite -61kg semis/final

Modern pentathlon

1430-2015: W swimming, fencing bonus round, show jumping, laser run

Sport climbing

1730-1754: W combined final Speed; 1830-2000: W combined final bouldering; 2110-2200: W combined final lead

Table tennis

1100-1400: M team bronze-medal match; 1930-2240: M team gold-medal match

Wrestling

1930-1950: M Freestyle 74kg Bronze; 1955-2005: M Freestyle 74kg Gold Medal; 2005-2025: M Freestyle 125kg Bronze; 2030-2040: M Freestyle 125kg Gold Medal; 2055-2115: W Freestyle 53kg Bronze; 2120-2130: W Freestyle 53kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

1950-2255: M 4x400 relay Round 1

Basketball

1315-1515: W semi-final; 2000-2200: W semi-final

Rhythmic gymnastics

1020-1315: Individual All-Around qual; 1450-1745: Individual All-Around qual

7 August 2021

The penultimate day of action at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 sees some 34 gold medals on the line, the most of any day during the Games. The baseball final concludes that sport's appearance for at least seven years, with the sport likely to be included at LA 2028 but not having been added for Paris 2024. Team USA will also likely be in action as men's basketball comes to an end, with a rare phenomenon: the gold-medal game will take place before the bronze-medal game, due to the time difference with the United States.

Medal events

Artistic swimming

1930-2115: Team free routine

Athletics

0700-1015 W marathon; 1900-2220: W high jump final, W 10000 final, M javelin throw final, M 1500 final, W 4x400 relay final, M 4x400 relay final

Baseball

1200-1500 Bronze-medal game; 1900-2230: Gold-medal game

Basketball

1130-1330 M gold-medal game; 1600-1800: W bronze medal; 2000-2230: M bronze medal

Beach volleyball

1000-1050: M bronze medal match; 1130-1220: M gold medal match

Boxing

1400-1415: M Flyweight final; 1415-1430: W Flyweight final; 1445-1500: M Middleweight final; 1515-1530: W Welterweight final

Canoe Sprint

1115-1131: W canoe double 500m Finals; 1131-1150: M canoe single 1000m Finals; 1200-1219: W Kayak Four 500m Final; 1219-1228 M Kayak Four 500m Final

Cycling track

1530-1825: M Madison

Diving

1500-1625: M 10m platform final

Equestrian

1900-2130: Jumping team final

Golf

0730-1600: W individual Stroke play Round 4

Football

2030-2330: M gold-medal match

Handball

1700-1900: M bronze-medal match; 2100-2330: M gold-medal match

Karate

1400-2035: W Kumite +61kg elimination/semis/final; M Kumite +75kg elimination/semis/final

Modern pentathlon

1430-2015: M swimming, fencing bonus round, show jumping, laser run

Rhythmic gymnastics

1520-1800: Individual All-Around final

Volleyball

1330-1530: M Bronze Medal Match; 2115-2345: M Gold Medal Match

Water polo

1340-1500: W Bronze Medal Match; 1630-1820: W Gold Medal Match

Wrestling

1930-1950: M Freestyle 65kg Bronze; 1955-2005: M Freestyle 65kg Gold Medal; 2005-2025: M Freestyle 97kg Bronze; 2030-2040: M Freestyle 97kg Gold Medal; 2055-2115: W Freestyle 50kg Bronze; 2120-2130: W Freestyle 50kg Gold Medal

8 August 2021

The final day of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021. A triumph of sport and spirit. The women's basketball gold medal game and men's marathon headline the day, although there are also 11 other golds to hand out on the day.

Medal events

Athletics

0700-0945: M marathon

Basketball

1130-1400: W gold medal

Boxing

1400-1415: W Lightweight final; 1415-1430: M Lightweight final; 1445-1500: W Middleweight final; 1515-1530: M Super Heavyweight final

Cycling track

1000-1315: M Keirin, W Omnium, W Sprint

Handball

1100-1300: W bronze-medal match; 1500-1730: W gold-medal match

Rhythmic gymnastics

1100-1255: Group All-Around final

Volleyball

0900-1100: W Bronze Medal March; 1330-1600: W Gold Medal Match

Water polo

1340-1500: M Bronze Medal Match; 1630-1820: M Gold Medal Match

Closing Ceremony: 2000-2230