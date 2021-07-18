Olympics is not just an athletic event, instead, it is a global gala where sportsmen from various parts of the world meet and interact, and sometimes, it even leads to meaty encounters. However, this year's Tokyo Olympics is much different from the previous Olympic events, especially considering the fact that the coronavirus scare is still at large. This year, Japanese organizers are using cardboard beds at the games village, and it is often touted to be anti-sex beds due to its low weight absorbing capacity.

Intimate encounters could be less

Unlike at the previous games, this year, organizers will be handing out condoms to athletes only when they leave the village, which means the possibilities of getting into a physical relationship within the games village will be pretty low.

These cardboard beds were actually not created to stop physical relationships between athletes, instead, it is an attempt from Japan to showcase their commitment to clean energy and recycling. As the game is now being played under Covid scare, these cardboard beds will not only promote the idea of recycling but also ensure social distancing between athletes.

Anti-sex beds: All you need to know

These anti-sex beds are manufactured by Airweave, and they could withstand a weight of up to 200 kilograms unless there is no sudden movement. The company has made over 18,000 beds and mattresses for the upcoming Olympic games.

Upon completion of the Tokyo Olympics, these beds will be recycled into paper products, while mattresses will be converted to plastic products.

On the other hand, the athletes were also warned to not use the free condoms that would be given to them as per Olympic tradition. Four condom manufacturers will provide 1,60,000 condoms to athletes visiting Japan, and due to the Covid scare, organizers have asked them not to use it.

"The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes' village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS," organizers told Reuters.