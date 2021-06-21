The popularity of OTT platforms has witnessed a drastic rise in India, as people started confining to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from big players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Disney+Hotstar, Indian audiences have also developed an obsession with platforms like Ullu App known for streaming steamy web series and shows.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of five hot web series that are currently streaming on the Ullu App.

Charmsukh: Toilet Love

Charmsukh: Toilet Love is one of the hottest web series currently available for streaming on the Ullu App. The series showcases the life of Roli who engages in a meaty encounter with her lover in a toilet. However, things take an unexpected turn in her life when a third party enters their life.

Toilet Love stars Sonal Waghmare, Manik Loul, Shammi Malhotra, and Sunil Kumar Yadav in the lead role.

Madhosh Diaries

Madhosh Diaries is the recent addition to the long list of erotic dramas which are available on the Ullu App. This short film stars Hiral Shah, Mitesh Shah, Riddhima Tiwari, and Raja Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

"A simple & dedicated wife bids adieu to her husband as he leaves on a business trip, but the two-faced husband has made intimate plans with a tempting hooker. The seemingly naive wife who pretends to be unaware of his flings is indeed a step ahead and is about to do the unthinkable," wrote Ullu on the short film's description.

Tadap

The list of hot short films on the Ullu App will be incomplete without Tadap, the most erotic series on the platform that stars Shiny Dixit in the lead role. The series which boasts of a good storyline also has multiple intimate scenes featuring the lead actress.

Palang Tod: Naye Padosi

Palang Tod: Naye Padosi is a new web series that is currently available for streaming on the Ullu App. The series showcases the story of a young man who develops a romantic relationship with a married woman and his servant.

The web series stars Rekha Mona Sarkar, Sagar Bhatt, Pihu Singh, and Lakshya Handa in the lead roles.

Rupaya 500

Rupaya 500 is a web series loaded with several intimate scenes. The series showcases the story of a young woman who works as a servant. To meet her livelihood, she sells her body to the owner for just Rs 500. However, things take an unexpected turn when she was asked to sleep with his owner's friends.

Rupaya 500 stars Muskan Agarwal, Mahi Kaur, Mahi Kamla, and Akalavya Chaudhary in the lead roles.