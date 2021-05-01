As the life of people started confining to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, mainstream OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5 have gained massive popularity in India. In the meantime, a parallel stream of adult OTT platforms is also slowly affirming its presence in the market, and one of the top names in this sector is Ullu App. Every week, Ullu App used to release several steamy web series loaded with sensual scenes to cater to the needs of their young audiences.

IB Times, India edition presents you with the list of five steamy adult web series that can be watched on Ullu App this week.

Lovely Massage Parlor

Lovely Massage Parlor is an ultra-sensual web series that is available in Ullu App. The series showcases the life of Rakhi, who is suffering from financial crisis. At one point in time, she seeks help from her friend Juhi who works at a massage parlour. Juhi is making money by providing deep physical satisfaction to her clients in a massage parlor. Things turns wild when Rakhi starts working in that lovely massage parlor.

This sensual series stars Anupama Prakash, Cindrella, Simran Khan, and Nidhi Mahawan in the lead roles.

Laal Lihaaf

This sensual series starring Sneha Paul and Alisha Sharma in the lead roles showcases the story of a middle-aged woman who rediscovers his love life in her maid. As the maid leaves to her home for a vacation, the middle-aged woman starts romancing her cousin sister.

Laal Lihaaf is loaded with several sensual scenes, and it will tickle the audiences for sure.

Palang Tod (Saali Aadhi Gharwaali)

Another super hot web series that is currently available in Ullu App is Palang Tod (Saali Aadhi Gharwaali). This series showcases the life of a woman who loves slow intimate romance. However, things take a new turn when she starts showing the wild side of her romance.

Palang Tod (Saali Aadhi Gharwaali) stars Hiral Radadiya, Amandeep Singh, and Shubham Gaur in the lead roles.

Tadap

Even though Tadap is not a new web series available on Tadap, this series enjoy a huge fan base on Ullu app. Tadap is not a mere sensual web series, but it is an emotional ride through the life of a woman who falls in a dilemma between her husband and lover.

Tadap stars Indraneil Sengupta, Shiny Dixit and Rituraj Singh in the lead roles.

Charmsukh (Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat)

Another hot web series that is currently available in Ullu App is Charmsukh (Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat). This series stars Nitesh Mishra, and Pallavi Mukherjee in the lead roles. The series revolves around the life of Pallavi, a young woman whose first night turns into a nightmare.