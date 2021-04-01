The man who was born on July 30, will now direct an entire web-series based on the boy who was born at the end of July.

JK Rowling recently announced from her social media handles that Harry Potter will go on the floors again, this time as a web-series directed by Christopher Nolan. At present, the team is looking for young cast members who can fit the role of the characters.

International Business Times has learnt from inside sources that Christopher Nolan who is one of the traditional filmmakers and opposed to the idea of digital releases, has agreed to be on board with the new Harry Potter project since he has always been interested in this bildungsroman (a class of novel based on an orphan boy and the manner in which he develops himself). There will be an element of magic and science fiction and fans cant wait to see more of such collaborations.

The Harry Potter web series will mark Christopher Nolan's first web-series. He along with Martin Scorsese had been a few of the Hollywood personalities who had been strongly against the streaming sites such as Netflix, Amazon, producing original content. They believe in the traditional method of hall releases and prefer streaming sites as a source of digital storing material for films. It was in the year 2019 when Martin Scorsese had released the masterpiece The Irishman.

JK Rowling at present will also be busy with her Fantastic Beasts franchise, but time and again she will overlook the Harry Potter web-series project.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY | DISCLAIMER

THIS ARTICLE IS A WORK OF FICTION AND INTENDED TO BE HUMOUROUS AND SATIRICAL ON THE OCCASSION OF APRIL FOOL'S DAY. READERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO CONFUSE THEM WITH REAL INCIDENTS. ANY ACTION YOU TAKE UPON THE INFORMATION YOU FIND IN THIS ARTICLE IS STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES AND/OR DAMAGES, THE CONTENT MUST BE PERCEIVED AS INTENDED.- FOR HUMOUR ONLY.