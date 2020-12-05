Dimple Kapadia has made us Indians proud again in the global platform. Christopher Nolan''s much-awaited film, Tenet finally released in India, and since the director has a strong fanbase in India, one expects the film to do better despite the COVID situation. A day after the official release, Christopher Nolan wrote a handwritten letter to Dimple Kapadia for her participation in the film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who happens to be the son-in-law of the actress, shared the photo of his mother in law and Christopher Nolan and the letter which was given to her.

"Here's my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma," Akshay Kumar wrote in his latest tweet.

In the letter, Christopher Nolan has said,

Dimple,

What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skills and hard work, and for lending your talent to Tenet.

Earlier this year, Dimple Kapadia was seen in Angrezi Medium starring late actor Irrfan in the lead role. It is a lesser-known fact, but the Irrfan was one of the actors who was offered a role in Christopher Nolan's earlier film, Interstellar. The actor, however, chose not to be a part of the film since he was filming for D-Day and The Lunchbox.