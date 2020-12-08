Tenet movie director Christopher Nolan has all his heart for the cinemas and what all it stands for. The world-acclaimed director has slammed Warner Bros.'s plan to release its 2021 movies directly to its streaming service HBO Max.

In a startling move, Warner Bros. announced that its 17 movies -- the entire 2021 slate -- would arrive in theaters and on HBO Max. Unlike in the past, where subscribed users had to wait for roughly 90 days to stream the movie from the comfort of their home, Warner Bros. is bringing the film directly to the streaming service right on the day of its theatrical release.

Post this announcement, there were several acclaimed filmmakers and critics have come forward, blasting Warner Bros.'s plan. In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, Interstellar movie director Nolan has talked about WarnerMedia's decision and has even called HBO Max the worst streaming service ever.

"Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan added.

Director Nolan even stated that Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, but they are dismantling the work. As per the Dunkirk director, Warner Bros.'s decision "makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction."

List of movies to release directly on HBO Max:

If Warner Bros. does not change its plan, then several big-budget movies will release in the theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Following are the movies that subscribed users can stream on HBO Max on the day of its release:

James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel

Godzilla vs. Kong

Dune

Matrix 4

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights

Clint Eastwood's Cry Machi

Untitled Conjuring movie

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Many Saints of Newark

These are undoubtedly some big-budget movies that are destined to collect good money at the box-office. However, after COVID-19, the entertainment world has taken a hit for the worst. As per WarnerMedia's Chief Executive Jason Kilar, "We are all in the middle of a pandemic, and we are all trying to figure our way through it. One of the things we can do to be helpful to them is to provide them with a steady stream of big-budget, well-told stories."