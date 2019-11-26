After the success of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Warner Bros is reportedly planning to reboot several other comic book adaptations like Jim Carrey's The Mask movie. Trusted sources have said that the studio is considering Carrey to reprise his original role.

WeGotThisCovered reported that Warner Bros is interested in resurrecting the character from the Dark Horse Comics. The source added that the studio's first choice is obviously Jim Carrey to reprise the role of Stanley Ipkiss — the unlucky character who becomes a zoos-suited gangster after he puts a magical mask from the Norse civilization.

The 1994 Chuck Russell directed The Mask was a critical and commercial success. It was made against a budget of $23 million and went on to make a whopping $351 million, which made it the most profitable comic book movie for almost 25 years until Joaquin Phoenix's Joker surpassed it.

The Mask also cemented Jim Carrey's position in Hollywood as he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his much-loved role.

Following the success of The Mask, Lawrence Guterman went on to make Son of the Mask with Jamie Kennedy in the lead role. The movie did not feature Jim Carrey but had several other stars in it. The movie was heavily panned by critics and was a box office disaster as it only grossed $59 million against a budget of $100 million.

Female character to play Mask?

This is not for the first time when reports of a Mask movie reboot has surfaced online. Mike Richardson, the creator of Mask, revealed to Forbes that he has an actress in mind he wishes to see playing the lead role if they go ahead with a female-starrer Mask movie.

"I'd like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role]. I have one in mind, but I'm not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we'll see ... You never know what's coming in the future. We have some ideas," he had said back then.

As of now, it is not clear whether we are going to see Jim Carrey back as Mask in future movies but it would be interesting to see how he will take on the much-appreciated character.