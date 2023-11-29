The wedding season is here and the first Bollywood couple tied the knot today on November 29, 2023, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in Imphal. The bride and groom are getting married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.

Several pictures and videos from their wedding festivities' have surfaced online.

The groom Randeep was decked in a white traditional Manipuri outfit. On the other hand, Lin chose a beautiful pink saree for the special occasion.

The lovebirds had a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal. It was an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance.

Randeep Hooda took to social media and shared pictures from their wedding festivities.

He wrote, "From today, we are One.." He also wrote, hastag just married."

ANI shared the same and wrote, "Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur today. Visuals from Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal venue where the wedding rituals are taking place."

#WATCH | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur today.



Visuals from Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal where the wedding rituals are taking place. pic.twitter.com/x75FwKtBBv — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Ahead of their wedding, during the pre-wedding festivities, the couple sought blessings in Imphal at a temple.

Another set of pictures shows, Randeep and Lin having fun with the bride and groom mates.

#WATCH | Manipur | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/MsRLUhcCwE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

"Pre-wedding glimpse! Lin & Randeep," read the caption

After seeking blessings, Randeep, in a statement to the reporters gathered there, expressed his desire for a happy married life. He said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life

Speaking about his wedding festivities Randeep Hooda told Hindustan Times. "I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner's culture. I just hope I don't make any mistakes."

On Saturday they took to Instagram and announced their wedding date. They wrote, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, LIN & RANDEEP."

Congratulations to the newly-wedded couple Lin and Randeep!