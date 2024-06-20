The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district has risen to 34, confirmed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, adding that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to their families.

In a statement issued here, CM Stalin also said the government has also appointed a one-man committee under retired High Court Justice B. Gokuldas to look into the issue and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

CM Stalin said he was pained to hear about the death of 34 persons due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

He said the orders have been issued to pay Rs10 lakh to the families of the 34 dead and Rs 50,000 out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to those who are getting treated in the hospitals.

He said four persons have been arrested in this connection and action will also be taken against those who had supplied methanol for making the illicit liquor.

The CM said police have been asked to investigate the source of methanol. According to him, action has been taken against the concerned police officials and the District Collector has been transferred.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, condoling the deaths and wishing a speedy recovery of the victims blamed the state government for its lapses.

He said: "Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern."

The continued hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu show the callous attitude of the state government, said actor-turned-politician Vijay, president, of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Coming down heavily on the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the first time after floating his party, Vijay also strongly urged the government to take strong preventive action so that such events do not occur again.

Recalling last year's hooch deaths in the state, Vijay posted on X that even before coming out of the grief of the earlier tragedy, another such event shows the government's callous attitude.

