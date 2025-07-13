TN goods train fire sparks evacuation, Chennai rail services hit

People are being evacuated from the vicinity of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur Railway Station after four wagons of a diesel-laden goods train caught fire early Sunday morning, triggering a massive fuel leak and widespread panic in the area, District Collector M. Prathap confirmed.

The incident, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., disrupted train services to and from Chennai. The Southern Railways have announced the cancellation of eight trains departing from the city, diversion of five others, and short-termination of eight more.

Emergency response units rushed to the spot as flames engulfed the affected wagons near Tiruvallur Town Railway Station.

Speaking to reporters, District Collector M. Prathap said, "A goods train carrying diesel from Manali to Jolarpet caught fire near Tiruvallur Town Railway Station, and four wagons are burning. As a precautionary measure, the district administration mobilised all resources and began rescue operations immediately."

"The railways have already detached 47 wagons from the main section to prevent the fire from spreading further. Police and district officials have cordoned off the area to stop public movement near the danger zone," he added.

Evacuation is underway in the surrounding localities as a preventive step.

"The revenue department and municipal authorities have begun evacuating people from nearby homes, and food has been arranged for those temporarily displaced," Prathap said.

More than 25 fire tenders from nearby districts, including Kanchipuram, Chengalpet and Chennai, have been deployed to douse the flames.

"Resources from multiple districts have been pooled in. The fire department is actively working to control the blaze, and the situation is under control now," he stated.

He further said, "We expect the fire to be completely extinguished in another hour."

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind the derailment and the ignition of the wagons.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the area closely and are working on restoring rail traffic and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from IANS)