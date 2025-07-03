In a heartbreaking incident, Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives in a car accident in Zamora, Spain. The crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, reportedly due to a tyre blowout on their Lamborghini, which led to the vehicle veering off the road and catching fire.

This tragic event unfolded just days after Jota's wedding to his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he shares three children. The couple had celebrated their union on June 22, marking a joyous occasion that has now been overshadowed by this devastating loss.

Emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed the accident, stating that they received multiple calls about a vehicle on fire at kilometer 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla.

The Spanish Guardia Civil released a statement detailing the circumstances, noting that the Lamborghini was involved in a road traffic accident due to a tyre blowout while overtaking. The identification of Jota and his brother was confirmed through a license plate found at the crash site, with forensic experts resorting to DNA tests for confirmation due to the severe condition of the bodies.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Angela Rayner, expressed her condolences at Anfield, where she laid flowers in tribute to Jota. Accompanied by Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Rayner described the news as "heartbreaking" and expressed her devastation for Jota's family.

"It is heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking, it just shows how life events can change really quickly. I'm absolutely devastated for his wife, his children and his family. I can't imagine what they are going through," she said.

Tributes pour in

The football community has been deeply affected by Jota's untimely death. Wolves, Jota's former club, released a statement expressing their sorrow, highlighting his popularity among fans and teammates.

Jota's contributions to Liverpool were significant, having joined the club from Wolves in 2020. He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds, helping them secure the Premier League title, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup. His impact on the field was matched by his off-field presence, making his loss felt across the football world.

The road where the accident occurred has come under scrutiny for its poor condition, with locals describing it as a "real danger" due to numerous potholes. Concerns have been raised about the safety of the road, with some suggesting that its poor state may have contributed to the accident. The Portuguese Football Federation has requested a minute's silence before the women's European Championship match between Portugal and Spain, emphasizing the irreparable loss to Portuguese football.

Jota's decision to travel by road rather than air was reportedly due to a recent lung surgery, which made flying inadvisable. He was on his way to the northern Spanish port city of Santander to take a ferry to the UK. Portuguese journalist Victor Pinto explained that Jota sometimes chose to travel by road due to pulmonary discomfort, and in this case, he planned to make the ferry trip with his brother. This decision, made for health reasons, tragically led to the fatal journey.