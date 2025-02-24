Fishermen associations across Tamil Nadu are gearing up for large-scale protests against the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the confiscation of their mechanized boats.

V.P. Sesuraja, president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, stated that the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen on four separate occasions this month alone. Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 119 fishermen and 16 boats have been apprehended.

Sesuraja also highlighted the financial strain on families, who are often forced to pay hefty fines imposed by Sri Lankan authorities to secure the release of detained fishermen. Fearing further arrests and boat seizures, many fishermen are now hesitant to venture into the sea.

In response, fishermen's associations have decided to organise widespread protests across Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. The escalating crisis has reignited calls for intervention from the Indian government.

Antony John, fishermen association leader told IANS that associations in all the coastal districts of the state would jointly decide a date for the massive protests to bring up a solution to the regular and recurring arrests.

He also said steps be taken by the Centre for the immediate release of all detained fishermen, retrieval of impounded fishing boats, and a bilateral agreement between India and Sri Lanka to permanently resolve the issue.

The fishermen's associations have also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate diplomatic action to prevent mid-sea arrests and protect the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen's leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government's inaction, stating that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in severe financial distress. He noted that since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded, further jeopardizing their ability to sustain their livelihood.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has also taken up the matter, urging the Central government to convene a Joint Working Group to find a permanent solution.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, CM Stalin flagged the recent detention of 32 Indian fishermen and five boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. He expressed concern over the rising number of such incidents, despite repeated appeals to Colombo to prevent these arrests.

"The continued apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has reached alarming levels. Since January 2025, there have been eight separate incidents, resulting in the arrest of 119 fishermen and the seizure of 16 boats," CM Stalin wrote.

He further urged the External Affairs Minister to take strong diplomatic steps to prevent further arrests and ensure the safety of Tamil fishermen.

Former Union Minister and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has also called on the Centre to take decisive action against Sri Lanka's actions. He emphasised the urgent need to resolve maritime boundary disputes to ensure that Tamil Nadu fishermen can continue their traditional livelihood without fear.

With protests planned across multiple coastal districts, fishermen's associations remain firm in their demand for an immediate and lasting resolution through diplomatic means.

(With inputs from IANS)