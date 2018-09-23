Tamil actor-turned-politician Karunas was arrested on Sunday for making controversial remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy while speaking at a gathering in Chennai.

The AIADMK leader was arrested after VG Narayanan of the Hindu Makkal Munnani filed a complaint.

Karunas had spoken for 47 minutes, according to the Deccan Chronicle. He had said that he belongs to the Thevar community and is loyal to Sasikala and that many 'disloyal' members of the AIADMK have joined hands with the current CM. He was also referring to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who also belongs to the Thevar community.

It was then assumed that he was on the run. However, Karunas spoke to the media, "I have not gone underground or am not hiding. I am here in Chennai. If such false reports could be circulated against a legislator, it is worrying to think of the problems faced by the common man," TOI reported.

During the speech, Karunas also threatened a police officer and dared him to come up and fight him.

Later he told a Tamil news channel, "I express my deep regret if whatever I spoke in anger over what has happened has hurt anyone. I will make sure it doesn't happen again. As far as I am concerned, I only spoke about the demands of my community. It is not my intention to demean and speak ill of others."

Karunas protested his arrested when he was escorted away declaring that he was not given his freedom of speech and expression and that he didn't know why he had the murder charges.

He has been charged under IPC sections for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, promoting disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threat.