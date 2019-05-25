Subhrangshu Roy, the suspended Trinamool Congress MLA, announced on Friday (May 24) that he is joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in a few days. He was suspended by the TMC earlier of Friday for his anti-party comments for the past six years.

He was a legislator for the TMC from Bijpur in West Bengal.

Subhrangshu is the son of Mukul Roy, a BJP leader. He is following his father's footsteps, who defected to the BJP in November 2017 after a rift between him and the TMC party leader Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media on Friday, Subhrangshu said, "Now, I will breathe freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated.

He added, "My father has advised me to be careful, as I may be implicated in a false criminal case, or may be attacked...I will join the BJP within two to three days."

Talking about him losing to his father, Mukul Roy, Subhrangshu said that he had no qualms over the loss and commended his father's organisational skills. He said that Mukul Roy was a better organisational player than him.

He said, "Today, I have no qualms in accepting that I have lost to my father. He is a real Chanakya of Bengal politics. Our party has lost and people voted against us. We should accept it."