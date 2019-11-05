After the ruckus between the police and lawyers refused to die down, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik finally broke his silence and addressed the protesters on Tuesday, November 5. Assuring a fair probe, Patnaik said that a detailed report has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Delhi Police Commissioner also requested police personnel, who have gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO, to end their protest. "A test for police force. I appeal to all to maintain peace. We need to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining law and order," Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said.

Police, lawyers fight outside Tis Hazari Court

On November 2, a scuffle broke out between lawyers and the Delhi Police at the Tis Hazari Court Complex in the national capital. It all started with a parking row between police personnel and lawyers which later escalated, leading to violence and arson at the court complex.

On one hand, the lawyers allege that the police fired at them while on the other, around 20 policemen and several lawyers were injured and multiple vehicles were damaged following the scuffle. A day later, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident by a team including a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

Delhi Police hold unprecedented protests

On Monday (November 4), again another on-duty policeman was beaten up by lawyers outside Saket Court and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed following Delhi High Court's order and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

Khakhi going down to the worse. pic.twitter.com/oWaDKWyZdl — Aslam Khan (@aslam_IPS) November 4, 2019

On Tuesday (November 5), hundreds of Delhi Police personnel gheraoed the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers.

IPS tweets supporting Delhi colleagues

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Police Service (IPS) has come out in support of the Delhi police personnel, stating that police officers across India supported their action. "Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!" read the tweet.